Leshon Williams Injury: Which Kansas Football Running Back Will Step Up?
One of the more encouraging signs from the Kansas Jayhawks' season-opening thrashing of Fresno State in Week 0 was the play of running back Leshon Williams.
Williams, a transfer from Iowa, looked significantly better than projected starter Daniel Hishaw Jr. throughout the contest. He finished the win with six carries for 57 yards and a touchdown run, adding a 16-yard catch along the way.
But in the third quarter, he went down holding his arm/wrist area and was seen grimacing in pain. Head coach Lance Leipold later provided a not-so-encouraging update on the injury.
"[Leshon] was out there yesterday doing a little bit," Leipold said during his Monday press conference. "It'll still be questionable to doubtful. We'll see with him."
He was still listed on the team's depth chart ahead of the game vs. Wagner, but KU won't push his limits against an inferior opponent. This is an opportunity for some of the Jayhawks' less experienced tailbacks to receive some run in what should be a blowout victory (and a run-heavy one, at that).
The next player in line for carries would be Johnny Thompson Jr., a redshirt sophomore and former 3-star recruit out of Oaks Christian High School in California.
Thompson saw his third game action at the collegiate level against Fresno, tallying 12 yards on four carries. His usage could skyrocket next time out as the change-of-pace back if Williams is limited or ruled out.
He has reportedly been working on getting stronger this offseason while continuing to learn new things from his more seasoned counterparts.
And after Thompson, redshirt freshman Harry Stewart III is another former high school star who could gain experience this Friday.
Stewart did not receive a carry vs. Fresno but caught one ball for four yards. He was in danger of missing significant time after sustaining a knee injury in the spring but made a full recovery and appears to be 100%.
Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace has praised Stewart since he arrived on campus a year ago. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, Stewart has a similar freakish build to Hishaw and will only get stronger as his college career moves along.
It goes without saying that Williams' injury being long-term would be a massive hit to the running back room, but Kansas can afford to rest him this week ahead of a crucial road tilt at Missouri in Columbia.
Kansas fans may finally get to see the skill sets that Thompson and Stewart possess against Wagner.