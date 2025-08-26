KANSAS

Leshon Williams Injury: Which Kansas Football Running Back Will Step Up?

With Leshon Williams projected to be limited or out altogether for this week's Kansas football game, two backup running backs could see extended opportunities.

Joshua Schulman

Kansas redshirt senior running back Leshon Williams (4) runs to positions during an outdoor practice on Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Kansas redshirt senior running back Leshon Williams (4) runs to positions during an outdoor practice on Thursday, March 27, 2025. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the more encouraging signs from the Kansas Jayhawks' season-opening thrashing of Fresno State in Week 0 was the play of running back Leshon Williams.

Williams, a transfer from Iowa, looked significantly better than projected starter Daniel Hishaw Jr. throughout the contest. He finished the win with six carries for 57 yards and a touchdown run, adding a 16-yard catch along the way.

But in the third quarter, he went down holding his arm/wrist area and was seen grimacing in pain. Head coach Lance Leipold later provided a not-so-encouraging update on the injury.

"[Leshon] was out there yesterday doing a little bit," Leipold said during his Monday press conference. "It'll still be questionable to doubtful. We'll see with him."

He was still listed on the team's depth chart ahead of the game vs. Wagner, but KU won't push his limits against an inferior opponent. This is an opportunity for some of the Jayhawks' less experienced tailbacks to receive some run in what should be a blowout victory (and a run-heavy one, at that).

Johnny Thompson Jr.
Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Johnny Thompson Jr. (20) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The next player in line for carries would be Johnny Thompson Jr., a redshirt sophomore and former 3-star recruit out of Oaks Christian High School in California.

Thompson saw his third game action at the collegiate level against Fresno, tallying 12 yards on four carries. His usage could skyrocket next time out as the change-of-pace back if Williams is limited or ruled out.

He has reportedly been working on getting stronger this offseason while continuing to learn new things from his more seasoned counterparts.

And after Thompson, redshirt freshman Harry Stewart III is another former high school star who could gain experience this Friday.

Stewart did not receive a carry vs. Fresno but caught one ball for four yards. He was in danger of missing significant time after sustaining a knee injury in the spring but made a full recovery and appears to be 100%.

Running backs coach Jonathan Wallace has praised Stewart since he arrived on campus a year ago. At 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, Stewart has a similar freakish build to Hishaw and will only get stronger as his college career moves along.

It goes without saying that Williams' injury being long-term would be a massive hit to the running back room, but Kansas can afford to rest him this week ahead of a crucial road tilt at Missouri in Columbia.

Kansas fans may finally get to see the skill sets that Thompson and Stewart possess against Wagner.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

