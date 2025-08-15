Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Called Underrated Despite Program Turnaround
For about the last 15 years, the Kansas Jayhawks football program was widely considered one of the worst in the Power Five. The decline began after coach Mark Mangino left in 2009 following eight successful seasons.
Before current coach Lance Leipold took charge in 2021, five other coaches came and went in quick succession. Leipold has kept a firm hold on the program despite a rough start, and recent improvements under his leadership have brought a light of hope.
The Jayhawks have now made back-to-back bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023, marking a major turnaround in their recent history. Despite the progress, Leipold remains one of the most underrated coaches in both the Big 12 and the nation.
He was recently named one of the five most underrated college football coaches heading into 2025 by FanSided. The recognition feels well-earned, as under his leadership, the Kansas community has witnessed one of the most remarkable program revivals in recent times.
Since arriving in Lawrence in 2021, Leipold has transformed a team that went winless in 2020 into a legitimate Big 12 contender. He led Kansas to bowl eligibility in consecutive seasons and a 9–4 record in 2023, their best finish since 2007 under former coach Mark Mangino.
However, the struggles of the previous 15 years still affect both the program and Leipold’s reputation. The team couldn’t match its 2023 win–loss record last season, and Leipold’s overall record of 22–28 over five seasons is modest on paper.
But his tenure has included notable wins. He led the program to beat Texas in Austin in 2021, West Virginia in Morgantown in 2022, and upset No. 6 Oklahoma in 2023. These victories ended decades-long droughts and earned Kansas its first College Football Playoff ranking on October 31, 2023.
But again, he wasn’t able to lead the team with consistent success though 2022 and 2023 were major steps forward for Leipold. That inconsistency has likely kept Leipold from appearing near the top of national coaching rankings.
Many analysts in college sports see Leipold's potential and believe the upcoming season could be a breakout moment for him. Because of his impressive turnaround at Kansas, CBS Sports recently ranked him No. 4 among Big 12 coaches and placed him in the Top 15 nationally.
The program also continues to back his leadership. In early 2024, Leipold became one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12 with a new contract worth $7.5 million per year.
Kansas also received a $300 million donation from program alum David Booth. Not to mention, Leipold's recent impact has made this huge investment possible. If this trajectory holds, he could be a serious Coach of the Year contender in 2025.