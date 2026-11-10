Kansas’ Leroy Harris III Raising Draft Stock With Incredible 2026 Season

In what has been a disappointing season for the Kansas football program, defensive end Leroy Harris III has been one of the few bright spots. The junior transfer from Chattanooga is in his second year with the Jayhawks and has taken his skill set to another level.

Harris played a huge part in KU's near-comeback against UCF this past week, putting together his most dominant statistical showing of the campaign. He finished with a season-high three sacks, four solo tackles, and his fourth forced fumble in 2026.

After his elite performance, the Tennessee native now leads all Power 4 pass rushers in QB pressures (44). That's quite an impressive mark for a player whose defense behind him isn't exactly helping him out much.



During his weekly press conference, defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald compares Harris' impact on the front four to Will McDonald IV, whom he coached at Iowa State. He also talked about the "look" Harris gets in his eye on game day, which the superstar edge spoke about in depth during his media availability.

"Just being a competitor, you've got to be the one to make the play," Harris told reporters today. "Game on the line, shot clock winding down type moments, you aspire to be in that situation. That kind of motivates me to speak up and do the best I can to get the team locked in, too."

These guys are rushing the QBs at a HIGH clip pic.twitter.com/gxDMKRs4F8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2026

For the season, Harris has accumulated 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and five pass deflections. He and David Santiago, whom he referred to as one of his closest friends, have been one of the most menacing pass-rushing duos in the entire country.



Since becoming a Jayhawk last offseason, Harris has reportedly put on approximately 40 pounds, most of which is muscle. It's easy to tell when looking at his imposing frame.

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According to a tweet from NFL Draft Files, Harris leads all 2027 draft-eligible FBS edge rushers with a 25.0% pressure rate, along with a fantastic 18% pass-rush win rate. You can see the data for yourself here:

2027 NFL Draft EDGE Pass Rush Efficiency pic.twitter.com/hL68TuidOL — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 10, 2026

It should come as no surprise that Harris' exceptional statistical output is putting him on NFL scouts' radar. Since he's spent three years at the collegiate level, he will become eligible to declare for the draft once the season concludes. Many analysts view him as a Day 2 or 3 pick, depending on how he performs in the NFL Scouting Combine.

There's always the possibility of Harris exploring the transfer portal as well, given the team's lack of success across his two years in Lawrence. However, Harris has challenged himself and his teammates to respond to adversity the locker room is facing right now.



"We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but what are we going to do about it?" Harris asked. "Win, lose, or draw, we've got three more games on the schedule. Everyone needs to look in the mirror and see what we can do better."

Regardless of whether these next three games end up being his last in a Kansas uniform, it's a shame that the Jayhawks' defense hasn't been able to capitalize on the incredible year he's having. There's no question that fans will be hearing his name for years to come on the national scale.

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