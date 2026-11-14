Five Instant Observations From Kansas’ Offensive Onslaught at West Virginia

Coming off consecutive disappointing losses to TCU and UCF, the Kansas football team had no hope heading into today's contest against West Virginia. However, the Jayhawks put together their best performance of the campaign in a 37-14 steamrolling of the Mountaineers.



The boo birds were out in Morgantown before the first half closed, as the home team could not mount a comeback after trailing all night. It marks the program's second victory over WVU in as many seasons.

Here are five instant observations we gathered from the blowout.

5. Isaiah Marshall Dominates the Ground Game

The most effective aspect of Kansas' offense today was Isaiah Marshall's zone reads. His efficiency on the ground was exceptional, as he tallied 18 carries for 164 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Fifth rushing touchdown of the season for @ZekeMarshall07 😤 pic.twitter.com/eTiTXbfHKw — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2026

Marshall did a fantastic job recognizing when he needed to keep the rock and when he needed to hand it off. He picked up a season-high 50-yard gain on a quarterback keeper and used his legs to bail out the offense countless times tonight. It was simply a masterful showing from Andy Kotelnicki to get Marshall into open space.

4. Defensive Line Dominates the Trenches

The offense's showing was obviously excellent, but make no mistake about it: the defense was the star of the show. After surrendering an early touchdown, they shut out the Mountaineers until late in the fourth quarter, allowing just 262 total yards. Every time WVU dropped back, there were Kansas defenders in the backfield immediately.

That all started with the defensive line's relentless pressure, as players like Leroy Harris III (6 solo tackles, 2 TFLs, 1 sack) and Dak Brinkley (2 solo tackles, 1 sack) were disruptive. Neither quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. nor running back Cam Cook were able to get anything going against Kansas' front seven.

KU had to win this game in the trenches to come out victorious, and it did that and then some on both ends of the ball.

3. Elite Offense or Horrendous Defense?

No matter how many historically bad statistics I heard about this WVU defense before kickoff, I couldn't believe they were as awful as everyone claimed. It turns out that they are indeed as horrendous as advertised.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Isaiah Marshall chunk play 🏃‍♂️



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/3OOCGzdVXV — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 14, 2026

Between missing easy tackles, blowing assignments, and looking physically overmatched, it's hard to fathom how the Mountaineers have managed to win five games this season. With every explosive gain the Jayhawks ripped off, I found myself more perplexed by WVU's defense than impressed by Kansas.

2. The Khijonn Cummings-Coleman Game

Dylan Edwards went down with an ankle injury on the first drive of the game, forcing Khi Cummings-Coleman and Chase Belcher into the spotlight. Both players performed well, but Cummings-Coleman was one of the best storylines to emerge from the victory.

The once-defensive-back-turned running back carried it 15 times for 56 yards, recording a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half. He did an excellent job filling in for his injured teammate, and most importantly, prioritized ball security after losing a crucial fumble a week ago.

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (22) reacts after scoring a touchdown and celebrates with Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the constant shuffling of players to see action in KU's backfield, Cummings-Coleman has been a surprisingly reliable weapon after switching positions.

1. Bowl Aspirations Remain Alive

Somehow and some way, KU's path to a bowl game is not completely dead. Now sitting at 4-6 on the season, the Jayhawks need to win out over BYU and Oklahoma State to become bowl-eligible.

That certainly is easier said than done against two top-25-ranked squads, but the fact the Jayhawks are alive with two games to go is an accomplishment in itself. Most fans likely expected the Jayhawks to go through the motions and get run over by the high-octane WVU offense.



All Kansas can do is take things on a week-to-week basis. The coaching staff should be commended for bouncing back from the last two defeats and getting its group ready to compete today.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.