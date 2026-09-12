Kansas DE Leroy Harris III Should Be Creeping Onto NFL Scouts’ Radar

While the Kansas football team didn't come out victorious against Missouri yesterday, defensive end Leroy Harris III was one of the Jayhawks' few bright spots. He came up with several of the biggest plays of the night and was wreaking havoc in the backfield all game long.



The Chattanooga transfer showcased his talent in his first year with the program, leading the Jayhawks with 4.5 sacks. However, his first two outings of the 2026 campaign have proved that he's taken another step forward.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, Harris has put on 40 pounds since transferring to KU, and it's apparent that much of it is muscle. He finished yesterday's loss with four total tackles, two pass deflections, and a field goal block that Austin Alexander returned 88 yards for a touchdown. He was one of the only reasons the Jayhawks were able to stay in the game as long as they did.

Early candidate for play of the year!



Jayhawks lead 7-0 #KUfball https://t.co/QS2pDqgG91 — Jayhawks on KCSN (@jayhawks_kcsn) September 12, 2026

Harris also tallied a career-high four tackles for loss in the opener against Long Island. Even while going up against future NFL offensive tackle Cayden Green, he was able to make his presence felt in the trenches on Friday night.

With his freakish athleticism and exceptional size for a defensive end, it wouldn't be surprising if NFL scouts began tracking Harris' progress. Although he's only a true junior, he has already received early comparisons to former Jayhawk Austin Booker, who similarly transferred to Kansas after his freshman year and developed into a star in little time.

But to me, it feels like Harris' ceiling is a lot higher than Booker's. He isn't simply a pass-rush specialist. He's an every-down lineman who can clog running lanes and pressure the quarterback when needed. When Booker was at KU, his presence wasn't felt nearly as much in the ground game.

Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) blocks a kick by Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even in a losing effort, performances like Harris' will not go unnoticed against SEC and Big 12-caliber competition. It's only a matter of time before we see Harris' name start popping up in mock drafts.



That may not be entirely a good thing for Kansas, as he could always transfer out of the program or make a premature jump to the NFL. However, it's encouraging to see that the Jayhawks can not only develop athletes like this but also find diamonds in the rough through the transfer portal.

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