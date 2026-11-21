On Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks lost a heartbreaker to No. 10 BYU in triple-overtime by a final score of 31-29.

The game was a low-scoring stalemate through the first half with each team failing to reach the endzone. A pair of field goals by the Jayhawks put KU up 6-3 entering halftime.

However, the third quarter was all BYU as the Cougars scored 13 unanswered points after a pair of Isaiah Marshall interceptions to go up 16-6. KU responded with 10 unanswered points of their own to tie the game up 16 apiece late in the fourth quarter.

A missed field goal by BYU kicker Matthias Dunn with three seconds left in the game sent it to overtime where each team scored a touchdown to send it into double-overtime. Both teams scored a touchdown, and both missed their 2-point conversions to send the game to triple-overtime where BYU ultimately pulled out the win when KU failed to convert a 2-point conversion and BYU did.

The loss now puts KU at 4-7 on the season and out of reach of bowl eligibility with six wins needed but just one game remaining on the schedule (at Oklahoma State next Saturday). The loss also puts Kansas at 3-11 in one-score games dating back to the start of the 2024 season.

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It’s the third straight season that the Jayhawks will fail to reach postseason play after going to back-to-back bowl games in 2022 and 2023.

The big question for Kansas football now is what does the future hold for head coach Lance Leipold?

This will be the third straight losing season for the program and Leipold’s fifth losing season in his six years as head coach at KU, and a win versus a loss to Oklahoma State next weekend is unlikely to sway KU fans’ feelings towards Leipold whom many feel has reached his ceiling as head coach.

We should have an answer soon on the direction of the program once the season is complete following the Oklahoma State matchup next Saturday. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. CT with the game airing live on ESPN2.

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