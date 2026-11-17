The Kansas football team is hoping it can keep its bowl aspirations alive this week in a pivotal matchup against No. 10 BYU. On Senior Day in the home finale, it is important that the Jayhawks put forth their best effort as the campaign winds down.

KU is coming off a dominant road victory at West Virginia last week in which it totaled nearly 300 yards on the ground and scored 37 points. However, the Jayhawks' already depleted running back room took another hit when K-State transfer Dylan Edwards went down with an ankle injury on the opening drive.



During head coach Lance Leipold's press conference on Monday, he didn't have a definitive update on Edwards' status against BYU but noted that he was in a walking boot and was still undergoing further evaluation.

"It's still a little early. He's having some more things looked at today," Leipold said. "I know there were X-rays and things, and he came pretty well out of that on game day. He was in a boot yesterday, so he's probably a little bit of a ways off. We'll see, and as we know, that room is pretty thin."

Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the backfield already stretched thin, it unfortunately felt inevitable that Edwards would eventually suffer an injury of his own. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound tailback had taken on a massive workload in recent weeks due to the lack of available depth. Yasin Willis, Kory Amachree and Justin Thurman are all out for the season. Additionally, Jalen Dupree has missed the past three contests with an undisclosed issue.

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In the West Virginia win, Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman and Chase Belcher combined for 29 carries, 114 yards, and four touchdowns. Cummings-Coleman, a former defensive back who switched to running back, has thrived since changing positions, while Belcher was a midseason addition from Kennesaw State. Belcher was granted eligibility through the same Indiana-based lawsuit that has allowed KU basketball player Tre White to suit up this season.

Due to the lack of ball-carrying options, Leipold indicated that quarterback Isaiah Marshall would continue to receive plenty of designed run calls moving forward. He recorded a season-high 164 yards on the ground on 19 totes against WVU, though he escaped a brief injury scare on a hard hit to his back area.

The tandem of Cummings-Coleman and Belcher has actually looked impressive in their limited time as a pairing. However, replicating that success will be difficult against a BYU defensive front that is one of the best the Jayhawks have faced all season.



This doesn't necessarily mark the end of Edwards' tenure in Lawrence, as he has one year of eligibility at his disposal if he doesn't enter the transfer portal in the offseason. Regardless, the chances of him returning to the field in 2026 don't look promising.

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