Kansas vs. BYU Football Preview: Kickoff Time, Betting Odds, TV Information

After holding West Virginia's explosive offense to just 14 points in a massive win, the Kansas football team will head back home for the final time this year for the school's Senior Day game. The Jayhawks will host No. 10 BYU in Lawrence for the second time in program history.

Sitting at 4-6, KU's bowl aspirations are still technically alive, though it will need to win out against a pair of ranked opponents. Even so, David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium figures to be packed in the home finale as the seniors and their teammates look to end an otherwise disappointing 2026 campaign on a high note.



Leading up to kickoff, the Big 12 has begun sharing information about the contest. This includes the broadcast information and initial betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. BYU: Kickoff and TV Information

Kansas will get a prime kickoff slot this upcoming weekend, with the contest slated to begin at 11 a.m. CT on ABC. BYU consistently brings in some of the largest audiences in the Big 12, and it will be looking to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive versus a school it has struggled mightily against in recent years.

Nov 16, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Kansas Jayhawks tight end Jared Casey (47) reacts to a first down against the Brigham Young Cougars during the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The last time these two universities met on the gridiron, a 3-6 Kansas squad derailed BYU's undefeated campaign with a 17-13 upset in Provo. The start time for that showdown was 9:15 p.m. CT, so fans won't have to stay up nearly as late for this afternoon clash.

Kansas vs. BYU Betting Odds

The Jayhawks enter this contest as a one-touchdown underdog to the Cougars. Given where the game is being played and the history between these two schools, it feels like a reasonable spread despite BYU's superior roster.

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Nov 14, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold talks to West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez after the game at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: -6.5 BYU, +6.5 Kansas

Moneyline: -225 BYU, +188 Kansas

Over/Under: 48.5 points

Kansas has shown it is capable of competing with top teams like BYU, but self-inflicted mistakes have haunted the Jayhawks all season. They have blown several fourth-quarter leads and failed to capitalize on opportunities to close things out down the stretch.

This is a must-win for both schools for their respective postseason goals — Kansas is fighting to become bowl-eligible, while BYU hoping to make the playoffs. It should be an intense battle on Saturday.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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