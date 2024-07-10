Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Balances Gridiron and Mic with New Podcast
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has taken on a new challenge, balancing his football career with hosting a podcast titled "In the Mix with 4 and 6."
According to Daniels, "In the Mix with 4 and 6" will offer listeners an inside look at the world of college football from the perspectives of Daniels and his co-host, Jayhawks running back Devin Neal. The podcast covers a range of topics, from offseason training regimens to reactions to game-day decisions and calls. Daniels believes that the podcast will offer fans a unique glimpse into the lives of athletes. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Daniels shared his vision for the future.
“Yeah, I mean, you know, to be able to show everyone how our lives outside of a helmet is I mean, you know, it's easy for you to see everything on the media, see everything that's getting posted by different social media platforms," Daniels said. "But you know, at the end of the day, not everybody knows how we think, not everybody knows the day to day that we go through. Not everybody knows exactly, you know, how we interact with each other also outside of just being on the field. So you know, being able to start the podcast is being able to let everybody get a glimpse of that life.”
Despite his enthusiasm for the podcast, Daniels remains committed to his primary focus—football. With 4,297 career passing yards in just 25 games over four years, he has proven himself a formidable force on the field. Over the past two seasons, he has thrown for 2,729 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 13.1 yards per completion. As he prepares for the upcoming season, Daniels is determined to stay injury-free and make the most of his final year with Kansas.
"At the end of the day, I've always said that, you know, your main priorities are are going to be able to get to the top of your list," Daniels said. "And if you find out how to manage everything that are your top priorities, you know, have within you, you know, I feel like you'll be able to make make things shake. Make things work out."
Neal, entering his fourth and final year, brings his own impressive stats to the table, boasting 3,077 rushing yards in three years. Together, the duo hopes to lead the Jayhawks to new heights while sharing their journey with fans through their podcast.