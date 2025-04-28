Kansas Wide Receiver Quentin Skinner Signs NFL Deal
Quentin Skinner didn't hear his name called during the NFL draft on Saturday, but it didn't take long after the draft for the former Kansas wide receiver to sign with an NFL team.
Skinner officially signed with the New York Jets on Saturday after the draft concluded, and now he's going to a spot that needs receiver options.
Everyone knew an NFL team was going to sign Skinner. A 6-foot-5 wideout who is a solid run blocker on the outside, can jump and is excellent after the catch, it's more of a surprise that he didn't get drafted. But beggars can't be choosers.
Skinner is in the NFL, the next step is making the team, or at least the Jets practice squad roster.
He needs to bulk up a bit, but that can be done, especially on an NFL strength and conditioning program. The senior was second of the Jayhawks with four touchdowns and 557 receiving yards this season and finished third with 25 receptions. And maybe most impressive - his 22.3 yards per catch was third in all of college football.
The guy can flat-out play, and he showed that over the last three years finishing with over 1,100 receiving yards in his career. Not just a flash, he was as consistent as any target for Jayhawks quarterbacks during his time.
Most UDFA signees are a long shot of making the roster come Week 1,, but Skiner should be close. The Jets are in a rebuild, so why not give a guy like Skinner a chance to play right away? He'll need to perform well during the preseason, but if he does, don't be surprised if he's on the Jets 53-man roster come September.