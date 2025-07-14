Kansas Transfer Target Spurns K-State, Commits to Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks added a late offseason transfer on Monday, as former Nebraska wide receiver Jaidyn Doss committed to the program.
Despite On3 insider Pete Nakos connecting in-state rival Kansas State to Doss yesterday, Lance Leipold and Co. came out on top in the sudden recruiting battle.
Once the 6-foot, 195-pound wideout entered the transfer portal last week, KU was the first school to stand out to him.
Doss, a Kansas City native, is plenty familiar with the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State.
He departed from Nebraska after two seasons in Lincoln, where he spent time on both sides of the ball. While he saw limited action as a Cornhusker, Doss shifted back to wide receiver in spring and plans to stay there in Lawrence.
He was offered by Kansas out of high school and now joins a revamped wide receiver corps featuring transfers Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Cam Pickett, Bryson Canty, and Levi Wentz.
MORE: Kansas’ Jalon Daniels Impressed by Jayhawks Transfer Wide Receiver
Doss has three years of eligibility remaining and will have an opportunity to carve out a role immediately in a wide-open position group.
"Choosing Kansas just felt right for me," Doss told JayhawkSlant. "After hitting the portal, I really took my time thinking about what I wanted. Not just in football, but as a student-athlete overall. Kansas stood out because of the culture they’re building and the momentum the program has right now."
"From the jump, the KU coaching staff kept it real with me," he added. "I talked with Coach Leipold, Coach Samuel, and Coach Rob the most. The way they approached things was all about honesty and development. They weren’t just selling a dream; they were laying out a real plan for how they see me fitting and growing in the system."