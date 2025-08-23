What Kansas Football Needs From Jalon Daniels in Week 0
We are not going to sugarcoat it — Jalon Daniels was incredibly disappointing during the 2024 season.
The Kansas Jayhawks entered the year with expectations of competing near the top of the Big 12, but Daniels failed to deliver on several occasions early in the campaign. Turnovers and missed throws that fans were used to seeing him complete plagued his play.
He ended the season with 2,454 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a career-high 12 interceptions in what was his first fully healthy season as a starter.
Now, Kansas will rely on him even more as he heads into his sixth and final season of college football.
Daniels was once viewed as a Heisman contender, but injuries and inconsistency have prevented him from living up to that billing. Still, he remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the conference when he is locked in.
The 2025 campaign opens with a highly anticipated Week 0 matchup against Fresno State, and all eyes will be on Daniels to see how he responds.
Too often last season, he tried to force the big play instead of letting the game come to him. A costly fumble against Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown and a poor interception against Illinois were both avoidable mistakes that hurt KU.
The question is no longer about whether Daniels has the arm talent or dual-threat ability to make plays. It is about whether he can stay composed in late-game situations and avoid unnecessary errors.
The Jayhawks added several new faces through the transfer portal this offseason to help ease the loss of playmakers like Devin Neal, Luke Grimm, and Lawrence Arnold.
Alabama transfer wideout Emmanuel Henderson Jr. brings blazing speed that has earned him praise for being one of the fastest players ever under Lance Leipold. Meanwhile, returning running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is among the best rushers in the Big 12 when he is fully healthy and will split carries with former Iowa tailback Leshon Williams.
Ultimately, Daniels does not need to force anything when those kinds of weapons are around him. Letting his playmakers do the work instead of overcompensating will be key for KU’s offense to thrive.
Fresno State will provide an early test with a secondary led by standout cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton, who will likely shadow Henderson and make things difficult in coverage.
Under new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski, a big part of his job will be to find ways for Daniels to attack the air while still playing smart and conservative when necessary.
Kansas football will take the field with the better overall roster and stronger skill players. But when it comes down to it, execution from Daniels could be the final piece in deciding the outcome.