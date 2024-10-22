KANSAS

Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Preview: Odds, Predictions, and Key Trends

Welcome back, Sunflower Showdown. Kansas just secured a victory over Houston, while the Wildcats have been rolling. Here’s what you need to know.

Nov 18, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
As college football heats up in Week 9, the rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State is set to take center stage.

Kansas is coming off a commanding 42-14 victory against Houston, while Kansas State heads into this matchup with momentum from a 45-18 win over West Virginia.

Current Odds and Predictions

Jalon Daniels
Nov 26, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass in the end zone during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas was called for holding on the play, resulting in a safety. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Kansas State enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite. The Wildcats are priced at -350 on the moneyline, while the Jayhawks are listed at +275. The over/under for the game is set at 56.5 points.

ESPN gives Kansas State a 75.3% chance of winning this encounter. However, history is not on the Jayhawks' side, as the Wildcats have won the last 15 meetings between the two teams.

Recent Form and Key Insights

Devin Neal
Nov 18, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs the ball against Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Despite their struggles this season, sitting at 2-5 with several close losses, the Jayhawks have shown signs of improvement, particularly on the defensive side. They appear to be gaining momentum, and it seems that all it would take is one victory to kickstart their season.

Kansas has the potential to surprise, especially against a Kansas State team that may be feeling the pressure of its ranking as the No. 16 team in the nation.

Prediction: Kansas 31, Kansas State 30.

Kansas State vs. Kansa
Nov 18, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) is unable to make the catch as Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Keenan Garber (1) is called for pass interference during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In this high-stakes rivalry, I predict that Kansas will cover the spread and pull off the upset. The Jayhawks' defense has been looking better lately, and their recent win could serve as the spark they need to turn their season around.

With the odds seemingly stacked against them, expect Kansas to fight hard for a victory.

