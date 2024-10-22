Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Preview: Odds, Predictions, and Key Trends
As college football heats up in Week 9, the rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State is set to take center stage.
Kansas is coming off a commanding 42-14 victory against Houston, while Kansas State heads into this matchup with momentum from a 45-18 win over West Virginia.
Current Odds and Predictions
According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Kansas State enters the game as a 10.5-point favorite. The Wildcats are priced at -350 on the moneyline, while the Jayhawks are listed at +275. The over/under for the game is set at 56.5 points.
ESPN gives Kansas State a 75.3% chance of winning this encounter. However, history is not on the Jayhawks' side, as the Wildcats have won the last 15 meetings between the two teams.
Recent Form and Key Insights
Despite their struggles this season, sitting at 2-5 with several close losses, the Jayhawks have shown signs of improvement, particularly on the defensive side. They appear to be gaining momentum, and it seems that all it would take is one victory to kickstart their season.
Kansas has the potential to surprise, especially against a Kansas State team that may be feeling the pressure of its ranking as the No. 16 team in the nation.
Prediction: Kansas 31, Kansas State 30.
In this high-stakes rivalry, I predict that Kansas will cover the spread and pull off the upset. The Jayhawks' defense has been looking better lately, and their recent win could serve as the spark they need to turn their season around.
With the odds seemingly stacked against them, expect Kansas to fight hard for a victory.