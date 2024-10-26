Kansas vs. Kansas State: Latest Odds, Lines, and Predictions
Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting: The Run Down
Saturday, Oct. 26 – 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2
The Kansas Jayhawks head into this weekend’s Big 12 showdown against the Kansas State Wildcats with renewed confidence after a decisive victory over Houston. Both teams are coming in strong, and with the game scheduled for primetime, the stakes are high.
Kansas vs. Kansas State: Betting Lines
- Spread: Kansas +10 (-110) | Kansas State -10 (-110)
- Over/Under: 55.5 points (-110)
- Moneyline: Kansas +275 | Kansas State -350
Spread Analysis and Over/Under Prediction
The Wildcats are favored by 10 points, but the Jayhawks have some momentum finally and a versatile offensive game plan that could make this a closer battle than anticipated.
The Jayhawks success hints at a potential upset or, at the very least, a narrow defeat.
The over/under sits at 55.5 points, suggesting an expectation for a relatively high-scoring game.
Given both teams’ offensive capabilities, the over could be in play here, especially if Kansas’s offense replicates its performance against Houston.
Pick: Kansas +9.5
Kansas may be the underdog, but the spread of 10 points offers value for a cover, if not an outright victory. Kansas has shown improvement across the board, and their defense, while occasionally inconsistent, has been capable of making clutch plays. Notably, cornerback Cobee Bryant had three interceptions last week while facing the Cougars.
Kansas State’s home-field advantage and recent performances justify their favorite status. The Wildcats have, in fact, won 14 in a row against the Jayhawks. However, if Kansas can maintain momentum and execute effectively, they might be able to keep this game close and potentially pull off a road win in one of the season’s more surprising upsets.
