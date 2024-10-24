Key Storylines for Big 12 Football Week 9: Can Kansas Break the Streak?
If Kansas is to build off last week's win over Houston, it'll need to exorcise some instate demons.
The 2-5 Jayhawks face 6-1 Kansas State in Manhattan. Not only are the Wildcats ranked No. 16 in the country, but they've also won 15 straight Sunflower Showdowns.
The instate domination that began with Bill Snyder has continued under Chris Klieman, who is 5-0 in the series.
Wildcat sophomore Avery Johnson is beginning to mature as a passer, so it's incumbent upon Jayhawk QB Jalon Daniels to keep pace and play every bit as well as he did a week ago.
Kansas can rewrite its 2024 narrative by upsetting rival Kansas State Saturday night. Here are 5 other Big 12 storylines to watch this weekend.
Big 12 Storylines to Watch in Week 9
5. TCU Needs a Home Win
TCU earned a nice road win at Utah last week to move above .500. Now the Frogs have to hold serve at home with Texas Tech in town. TCU has only beaten LIU in Fort Worth, losing to UCF and Houston. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders are looking to bounce back from last week's lopsided loss to Baylor.
4. Arizona and West Virginia Look to Get Even
Two of the Big 12's biggest disappointents meet in Tucson with a chance to claw back to .500. Arizona has lost three straight as its offense has inexplicably tanked. WVU has dropped its last two, but all four of its losses this year came to ranked opponents.
3. Baylor Set to Go on a Run
The toughest part of the schedule is behind the 3-4 Bears, and they're coming off a shocking 59-35 win at Texas Tech. Baylor returns home to face fading Oklahoma State and is positioned to rally behind QB Sawyer Robertson.
2. Big 12 Elimination Game in Boulder
The Big 12 game of the week has Cincinnati heading to Colorado for the first time since 1972. The Bearcats and the Buffs are two of the league's biggest surprises, sitting at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in league play. The winner remains in the conference title chase, while the loser is likely cooked.
1. Cinderella BYU Heads to Disney
Iowa State has the week off, so BYU will carry the undefeated torch for the Big 12 in Week 9. The Cougars must play better defensively this week in Orlando, because UCF almost upset the Cyclones last Saturday, and the RJ Harvey-led ground game is relentless.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Week 8 Big 12 Football Takeaways: Kansas Jayhawks Explode Out of Bye Week
Kansas vs. Kansas State Betting Preview: Odds, Predictions, and Key Trends