Kansas vs. Missouri: CBS Sports Predicts Who Will Win Border Showdown
The Border Showdown may not be getting the national attention it deserves, but it still remains one of the biggest games on this week’s slate and carries postseason implications for both schools.
The Jayhawks sit at 2-0 and are looking to close out nonconference play undefeated with a win over Missouri.
Although FanDuel Sportsbook lists KU as a 6.5-point underdog, some analysts are still picking them to win outright. Among them is CBS Sports writer Brandon Gustafson, who believes Kansas could pull off the upset in Columbia.
"Missouri lost a lot of talent from those two 10+ win teams, namely quarterback Brady Cook and star receiver Luther Burden III. As for Kansas, star running back Devin Neal is now in the NFL, but dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels is back and he already has seven touchdown passes and 65 rushing yards on the year," Gustafson wrote in his latest article.
"Daniels will be the key for Kansas to pull off a road upset at Missouri," he continued. "If the Tigers let him extend plays and pull off some heroics, the home crowd may leave in stunned silence."
Not only does he predict the Jayhawks to cover the spread, but he also sees them winning altogether with a +190 moneyline.
As we’ve written before, Jalon Daniels will be the key to this matchup. The star quarterback is one of the most dynamic players in the nation and appears to be back at full health for his sixth and final season of college football.
Kansas direly needs its offense to move the ball downfield consistently given the defense’s current injury concerns across multiple position groups.
MORE: Kansas Football’s Linebacker Injuries: How Will the Jayhawks Respond?
Daniels and playmakers like Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and running backs Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams will need to step up big time Saturday.
A win in Columbia would be monumental for the Jayhawks as they face Missouri for the first time in 14 years. What was once one of college football’s most heated rivalries eventually disbanded when the Tigers departed for the SEC, but it is now being renewed through a home-and-home series.
Taking game one of the new Border War would be a massive step forward for the program and potentially the biggest win of the Lance Leipold era.
