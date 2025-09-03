Kansas vs. Missouri Football: Full Viewing Guide and Times
The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers are set to face off for the first time since 2011 this Saturday as part of a home-and-home series that revives the historic Border War matchup.
Both teams are coming off dominant victories over FCS opponents, but this will be their first true test of the season. Here's what you should know heading into the contest.
Kansas vs. Missouri Football: Viewing Guide
Date: Saturday, September 6
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)
TV Channel: ESPN2
The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can also be streamed through the ESPN app on your mobile device or Watch ESPN using the link above.
Kansas vs. Missouri Projected Weather
As of Wednesday, Sept. 3, the weather calls for clear skies and sunny conditions throughout the day. The temperature at kickoff will be 74°.
Kansas vs. Missouri Preview
These are two talented squads still looking to prove they belong with their new-look roster.
Missouri lost key weapons from last season such as Brady Cook and Luther Burden III, but head coach Eli Drinkwitz refurbished his team with the additions of quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy.
The Tigers looked sharp on both ends of the field in their last outing, and they'll now get the chance to do it again vs. a stronger opponent.
Meanwhile, Kansas opened the season with an encouraging win over Fresno State and followed it with a 39-point rout of Wagner. Sixth-year quarterback Jalon Daniels has looked better than ever, and he gets to throw to transfer playmakers like former Alabama wideout Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Ball State’s Cam Pickett.
Still, many fans know that turnovers have plagued Daniels in the past, and he’ll need to be nearly flawless against a rigid Missouri defensive front.
On paper, the Tigers have the deeper roster, and the Jayhawks are dealing with several injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Therefore, KU will need its best performance to leave Columbia with a win.
Kansas vs. Missouri Betting
Though lines are subject to change, Kansas enters the matchup as a 6.5-point underdog. The Jayhawks' moneyline is +188, while Mizzou's is -230. The over/under is set at 50.5 combined points.
