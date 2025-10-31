Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Football: Full Viewing Guide and Times
Kansas and Oklahoma State are set to kick off this weekend in a Week 10 matchup between two Big 12 schools.
The game will not be nationally televised but rather hosted on a streaming service. Here's everything you need to know heading into the contest.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Football: Viewing Guide
Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas)
TV Channel: ESPN+
The game won't be televised nationally, but rather streamed online at ESPN+. If you don't have the service already, you can purchase it for $11.99/month or the $119.99/year plan.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Projected Weather
Cloudy skies are expected in Lawrence at kickoff, with temperatures around 50° and a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting
While odds can shift in the hours leading up to kickoff, Kansas currently sits as a 24.5-point favorite, nearly a four-possession edge over the Cowboys.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Preview
Entering as a 24.5-point favorite, this marks the second-largest spread Kansas has played with this season and the biggest against a Big 12 opponent.
Oklahoma State has lost seven straight games and is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in program history. Despite coming off consecutive losses, the Jayhawks are expected to dominate in front of the home crowd at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during homecoming weekend.
Jalon Daniels and the offense have struggled in recent weeks, making this a perfect opportunity for a bounce-back performance. The Cowboys rank last in the Big 12 in both points scored and points allowed per game.
After longtime head coach Mike Gundy was fired, multiple players transferred out, leaving the roster depleted and thinner than any team in the country.
Interim head coach and former Kansas offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is doing his best to keep OSU competitive, but it has been an utter nightmare in Stillwater this season.
Kansas couldn't have caught the Pokes at a better time. With fan frustration continuing toward Lance Leipold amid another year where bowl eligibility is in question, this is a must-win for the Jayhawks.
Given how extraordinarily bad Oklahoma State has been and how underwhelming KU has looked, it came as no surprise that this matchup landed the worst TV and streaming slot of the week.
Regardless, there is no excuse for Leipold and Co. not to get it done tomorrow.