Staff Picks: Predicting Who Wins Kansas Football vs Oklahoma State
Coming off two consecutive losses, Lance Leipold and Kansas will host Oklahoma State for its homecoming as the Jayhawks look to get one step closer to bowl eligibility. Here are our predictions from the Kansas On SI staff.
Josh Schulman: Kansas 31, Oklahoma State 13
With the potential return of Zane Flores on the horizon, the Cowboys' offense could receive a much-needed boost after getting shut out last week. Will that be enough to put the Jayhawks on upset alert? Probably not.
Jalon Daniels and the offense are in dire need of a good performance in front of the home crowd. KU won't keep its foot on the gas all game, causing the final score to be a little closer than expected.
Dillon Davis: Kansas 38, Oklahoma State 24
The Jayhawks finally get over their ugly two-game losing streak and get back in the win column with a win over a bad Oklahoma State team. Jalon Daniels will post strong numbers but the defense will give up 20+ points because there is little to suggest they can contain any opponent from scoring right now.
It'll be a nice win in front of a decent (but likely lackluster) crowd on Homecoming that puts the Jayhawks one step closer to bowl eligibility.
Emmett Swendseid: Kansas 35, Oklahoma State 17
After a long two weeks, the Jayhawks finally find themselves back in the win column. Although it has been a rocky season, Kansas straight-up outmatches Oklahoma State.
Momentum will be on the Jayhawks' side as it is their homecoming, and from the start, I do not think the game will be close. Jayhawks fans deserve a win, and they will finally see one come Saturday.
Pete Fiutak: Kansas 40, Oklahoma State 16
Kansas gets its turn at the Big 12’s free-space game. Oklahoma State is still give it the old college try, but the banged-up and broken team isn’t having any luck on either side of the ball.
At home, and after two straight rough blowouts, the Jayhawks will open it up right out of the gate, take a big lead, and settle in from there. There won’t be a whole lot of drama - except for the investment types.
Jack Ankony: Kansas 45, Oklahoma State 20
It’s shaping up to be a big day for Jalon Daniels and the Kansas offense. Oklahoma State has given up 39-plus points in five straight weeks, so expect the Jayhawks to score early and often.
Though it shouldn’t be close by the second half, giving up 20 points to a bad Oklahoma State team might continue the concerns around this Kansas defense.