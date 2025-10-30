Kansas vs Oklahoma State: Final Betting Outlook for Big 12 Clash
For the first and likely final time of Big 12 play, the Kansas Jayhawks enter their upcoming game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys as four-possession betting favorites.
The Jayhawks are favored by 24.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook, the largest spread for Lance Leipold's group in a Big 12 contest this season. While KU is coming off consecutive losses to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas State Wildcats by a combined 50 points, Oklahoma State is in an unusually bad spot.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Football Betting Outlook
Spread: Kansas -24.5 (-110), Oklahoma State +24.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Kansas -4000, Oklahoma State +1500
Over/Under: 55.5 points
- Kansas is 3-5 against the spread in 2025.
- Oklahoma State is 1-7 against the spread in 2025 (tied for the worst in FBS).
- Kansas has gone 3-2 in games it has been favored in this season.
Kansas has only been a 24.5-point or more favorite once this season against FCS opponent Wagner, and wound up failing to cover.
On the other hand, though, Oklahoma State has come into two games this year as 24.5-point or more underdogs and failed to cover both times. Therefore, the numbers suggest there is little reason to back either school against the spread.
The Cowboys have been outscored by 215 combined points in their seven losses, including a 69-3 slaughtering by Oregon and a 42-0 shutout last week against Texas Tech. Even after firing longtime coach Mike Gundy, OSU hasn't shown many improvements under interim coach Doug Meacham.
Multiple players left the program last month, and eight Cowboy players have already recorded an attempted pass this season. But there may be a slight boost coming the Pokes' way, even if it is small.
Meacham told the media earlier this week he was hopeful that quarterback Zane Flores would return after he missed the past three games following an injury he sustained against Arizona. In his place, Sam Jackson V has thrown the majority of the passes, but he has been highly ineffective, completing 34-of-65 (52.3%) pass attempts for 358 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
Regardless, it's not like the team was performing well when Flores was active. Kansas, even after looking disoriented in back-to-back losses, is not in nearly as bad a spot as Oklahoma State and will look to put on a show for the home crowd for its homecoming.
There is very little doubt that the Jayhawks will come out victorious this weekend. But if you're a bettor looking to pick against the spread, it's truly a 50-50 chance either way.
