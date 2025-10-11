Kansas vs. Texas Tech Football: Final Betting Outlook Before Kickoff
This week's matchup between Kansas and No. 9 Texas Tech is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT as TTU looks to maintain its undefeated record.
The Red Raiders have dominated all five of their opponents so far and have shown no signs of slowing down. Therefore, it is no surprise that they enter as heavy favorites over the Jayhawks.
Here's what the betting outlook looks like leading up to kickoff in Lubbock.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Outlook
Spread: Texas Tech -14.5, Kansas +14.5
Moneyline: Texas Tech -620, Kansas +460
Over/Under: 58.5 points
The Jayhawks are more than two-touchdown underdogs, marking just the third time since 2023 that they have been double-digit underdogs.
And if there is any team deserving of that line, it is Texas Tech. The Red Raiders boast impressive wins over Utah and Houston on the road by a combined 48 points after opening nonconference play 3–0.
That will likely make some bettors hesitant to put money on KU, a team with an explosive offense but lingering defensive concerns.
The Jayhawks surrendered nearly 600 total yards of offense in both of their losses to Missouri and Cincinnati, showing how vulnerable they can be against elite offenses — and Texas Tech has exactly that.
The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 48.6 points per game and 568.8 total yards of offense per night.
Quarterback Behren Morton has been excellent, tossing 282 passing yards on average and completing 12 touchdowns on the season. If there is one advantage KU has, though, it is under center.
Jalon Daniels has been absolutely magnificent in 2025. The sixth-year senior has thrown for 1,497 yards and 16 touchdowns through the season's halfway point.
He is a dual-threat signal-caller who can make throws on the run or hit the open man in the pocket. When he is on, Daniels is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Realistically, it is difficult to justify picking the Jayhawks outright against such a strong opponent, but bettors may have some success picking the three-possession spread if the KU offense can put points on the board.
Additionally, a 58.5-point over/under suggests that prognosticators are projecting some big scoring numbers tonight.
