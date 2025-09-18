Kansas vs. West Virginia: 5 Important Questions for Big 12 Opener
There are a lot of lingering questions for both sides in the Big 12 opener between Kansas and West Virginia this weekend.
Both the Jayhawks and Mountaineers finished nonconference play with a 2-1 record, though they had significantly different paths. KU is coming off a loss to Missouri, while WVU defeated Pittsburgh in overtime.
With two days until kickoff, these are five huge questions that will be answered on Saturday.
5. Will Rest vs. Rust Play a Factor?
The rest vs. rust argument has existed for a long time. Depending on which side you lean toward, either of these schools could have an advantage.
Kansas is coming off a bye week and will have two weeks of rest, which is part of the reason why the Jayhawks are favored so heavily in the spread. On the other hand, West Virginia finally found something with its offense a week ago and seemed to click for the first time this season.
That same argument can be flipped, as WVU just played in an intense and emotional overtime thriller, which could leave some guys banged up and bring the overall energy down heading into Lawrence.
West Virginia could certainly wear down later in the game, but the Jayhawks could fall behind early if they come out flat and don't play disciplined football from the start.
4. Can Tye Edwards Sustain His Production?
The Northern Iowa transfer running back was incredible in his first game filling in for Jahiem White. He rushed 25 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns, serving as the hero in the Backyard Brawl.
The bulky, 225-pound tailback rushed for over 1,000 yards a year ago at the FCS level, but it remains to be seen whether he can carry that production over into Power 4 football.
West Virginia has leaned on several transfers from lower-tier schools who have transitioned seamlessly to the FBS level. It'll be worth monitoring to see if that continues against a stronger and more athletic KU squad.
3. Does Kansas' Ground Game Finally Break Out?
One thing Lance Leipold has become renowned for in his time in Lawrence is his dynamic rushing attack. That was largely because he had Devin Neal, arguably the program's greatest running back in school history, since taking over in 2021.
That is no longer the case, and for the first time, Leipold is tasked with building a ground game without his three-time 1,000-yard rusher.
So far, Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams haven't been anything special. The Jayhawks rushed for just 19 yards on 31 carries last game, and their leading rusher was quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Williams has shown some of his burst and is still recovering from the hand/wrist injury he sustained in Week 0, but Hishaw simply hasn't looked the part of a starting running back in Leipold's system.
Thankfully for KU, West Virginia doesn't have the same caliber of athletes as an SEC team like Missouri, so perhaps the ground game's fortunes will change this weekend.
2. Just How Creative Will Rich Rodriguez Get?
It is well known that Rich Rodriguez implements some funky stuff into his offense, as he is considered one of the original creators of the power spread.
Last week against Pitt, he experimented with some wild looks, including sending out nine offensive linemen in a goal-line package he calls "heavy."
"We’ve done something similar to that the last couple of years, where we’ve had eight," Rodriguez said in his Tuesday press conference. "Why have eight when you could have nine? And if one of the big fellas could run it, I’d have 10."
MORE: Rich Rodriguez Praises Jalon Daniels, Kansas Football in Press Conference
Rodriguez's past offenses typically prioritized speed, but now he is rolling with a big, bulky running back and offensive line-heavy sets.
There is a pretty clear talent disparity between these two schools, so Rodriguez might need to pull out all the stops to leave Lawrence with a victory. The Kansas coaching staff has to be prepared for anything he throws their way.
1. Is Kansas Resilient Enough To Bounce Back Quickly?
Leipold has excelled off of bye weeks since his tenure at Kansas began, winning the past four games with 12 or more days' rest.
This game will reveal a lot about just how resilient this squad is. The Jayhawks cannot afford to let the first few games of Big 12 play slip by without discipline and focus. They need to rebound from the Missouri loss and learn from their mistakes.
Realistically, KU has no business losing this game in front of its home crowd as nearly two-touchdown favorites. It is time to see what the 2025 Kansas football team is made of.