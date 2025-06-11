Lance Leipold and Kansas Football Miss on Two Coveted Recruiting Targets
As successful as Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks have been on the 2026 recruiting trail, every school is bound to miss on some targets.
On Tuesday, a pair of KU priorities made their college decision, but neither chose the Jayhawks as their ultimate destination.
4-star defensive tackle Alister Vallejo committed to Michigan, while 3-star running back Nelsyn Wheeler pledged to Illinois.
Vallejo, an interior lineman from Liberty Hill, Texas, selected Michigan over Kansas and Notre Dame.
While the Jayhawks received Vallejo's final official visit before his decision, he decided to commit to the Wolverines before his scheduled trip to Ann Arbor on June 13.
Vallejo is a constant threat in the trenches, racking up 18 sacks and 26 hurries over his past two high school seasons.
According to 247 Sports, the 310-pound tackle is the No. 204 overall player and No. 32 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026.
Meanwhile, Wheeler is a 5-foot-9 running back from Nebraska, and he picked Illinois.
Wheeler initially committed to Northern Illinois, but he backed out of his pledge in April once he began to draw more Power 4 interest.
Kansas appeared to be in a good spot with Wheeler following his official visit at the end of May.
On a more positive note, KU's latest commitment came from Kory Amachree last month, a 4-star running back who Leipold and Co. poached from Michigan State.
Another 2026 tailback in contact with Kansas is 4-star recruit DeZephen Walker.
The Jayhawks' 2026 recruiting class holds 16 commitments as of today and is on pace to be the best in program history.