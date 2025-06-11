KANSAS

Lance Leipold and Kansas Football Miss on Two Coveted Recruiting Targets

Kansas was in the running for a pair of highly touted 2026 recruits, but they both committed elsewhere on Tuesday.

Joshua Schulman

Oct 16, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks center field logo against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
As successful as Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks have been on the 2026 recruiting trail, every school is bound to miss on some targets.

On Tuesday, a pair of KU priorities made their college decision, but neither chose the Jayhawks as their ultimate destination.

4-star defensive tackle Alister Vallejo committed to Michigan, while 3-star running back Nelsyn Wheeler pledged to Illinois.

Vallejo, an interior lineman from Liberty Hill, Texas, selected Michigan over Kansas and Notre Dame.

While the Jayhawks received Vallejo's final official visit before his decision, he decided to commit to the Wolverines before his scheduled trip to Ann Arbor on June 13.

Vallejo is a constant threat in the trenches, racking up 18 sacks and 26 hurries over his past two high school seasons.

According to 247 Sports, the 310-pound tackle is the No. 204 overall player and No. 32 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026.

Meanwhile, Wheeler is a 5-foot-9 running back from Nebraska, and he picked Illinois.

Wheeler initially committed to Northern Illinois, but he backed out of his pledge in April once he began to draw more Power 4 interest.

Kansas appeared to be in a good spot with Wheeler following his official visit at the end of May.

On a more positive note, KU's latest commitment came from Kory Amachree last month, a 4-star running back who Leipold and Co. poached from Michigan State.

Another 2026 tailback in contact with Kansas is 4-star recruit DeZephen Walker.

The Jayhawks' 2026 recruiting class holds 16 commitments as of today and is on pace to be the best in program history.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

