Lance Leipold and Kansas Land a Potential WR3 Transfer in Nahzae Cox

Lance Leipold and his coaching staff have been tasked with replacing a significant amount of offensive talent now that Jalon Daniels, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., and KU's top two rushers have graduated.



In addition to landing a pair of running backs in Yasin Willis and Jalen Dupree, the Jayhawks have also attacked the wide receiver market in the transfer portal as they look to develop new targets for quarterback-in-waiting Isaiah Marshall.

On Sunday, KU landed its second wide receiver commit of the offseason in Nahzae Cox. The Middle Tennessee State transfer has one year of eligibility remaining and will spend the 2026 campaign in Lawrence.

BREAKING: Middle Tennessee State transfer Nahzae Cox has committed to Kansas, he announced on Instagram. #KUfball lands a 6-3 wide receiver who caught 40 passes for 473 yards during the 2025 season.



More: https://t.co/M3ZPjgBdlo pic.twitter.com/WvijAjPAHA — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) January 12, 2026

Cox, a native of Fresno, California, spent one season with the Blue Raiders before transferring to Kansas. He was a sought-after portal target, receiving interest from programs such as Michigan State and Maryland.



Standing at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Cox is a tall and physical outside receiver who figures to slot in opposite fellow transfer Nik McMillan. In the 2025 season, Cox finished with 40 receptions for 473 yards and five touchdowns.

He is a big target who covers a lot of ground, making him a potential red-zone option and deep-ball threat. Coming out of high school, Cox was unranked on recruiting sites, but he excelled for two years at the JUCO level and is currently listed as the No. 82 wide receiver transfer nationally, according to 247 Sports.



Kansas has now added two wideouts through the portal after losing Bryce Cohoon and Jaidyn Doss earlier this offseason. Neither of those players recorded a catch in a crimson and blue uniform, but both McMillan and Cox should play significant roles this season.

Middle Tennessee quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) celebrates his touchdown against Sam Houston with Middle Tennessee wide receiver Nahzae Cox (1) during the NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team may now have its wide receiver room set, with McMillan and Cox serving as bona fide outside targets, while Cam Pickett has already announced his return for another year in Lawrence. With Keaton Kubecka also expected back and several promising receivers still on the depth chart, Marshall now has a clear group of targets to throw to.



MORE: What Kansas Is Getting in Buffalo Transfer Nik McMillan

The remaining question is whether Marshall can make the most of those weapons, as he remains largely unproven as a passer. While Cox does not come from a power conference program, he produced strong numbers against higher competition, including a 75-yard outing vs. Wisconsin this year.



More will be known about Cox once he enrolls and begins playing at KU, but this is a solid addition that fills a previously glaring need for the Jayhawks' offense heading into the season.