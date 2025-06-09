Lance Leipold and Kansas Offer Rising 2027 Tight End Recruit
Over the weekend, the Kansas Jayhawks officially offered 2027 tight end prospect Brooks Bakko, according to his X page.
A 6-foot-4, 195-pound tight end, Bakko is ranked as the No. 234 player and No. 13 tight end in the 2027 class on 247 Sports.
Bakko is receiving interest from schools such as Michigan State, Utah, and Iowa State, having received a handful of offers in the past two months.
The North Dakota native attends Kindred High School and plays both basketball and football.
According to his Hudl page, Bakko caught 36 passes for 778 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns as a junior, earning first-team all-state honors.
Although he is projected to commit to the gridiron full-time, Bakko hit an amazing tip-in shot to help Kindred secure the North Dakota Division A State Championship in March.
With his slender frame, Bakko is one of the best route-running tight ends in his class. However, he must eventually put on more weight to become a better pass protector.
Bakko has taken two unofficial visits to date, one to Minnesota and the other to North Dakota State.
Kansas is currently without a pledge in the Class of 2027, but the coaching staff could push hard for Bakko as his recruitment moves along.