Kansas Football 2026 Wide Receiver Outlook: Can KU’s New Additions Step Up?

The biggest storyline of Kansas football fall camp is the quarterback battle between Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall. But regardless of who will be throwing the majority of KU's passes this season, they'll have a pretty solid group of wideouts to throw to.

Speedster Emmanuel Henderson Jr. was the team's leading receiver in 2025, and his graduation forced the Jayhawks' coaching staff to pursue more talent on the open market. They did quite a good job supplementing the receiver room in the offseason after only two players surpassed 17 catches last season.



The receivers' production will largely depend on the new transfer additions. Let's take a look at the two newcomers expected to play a significant role in the offense.

The Transfer Additions: Nik McMillan, Nahzae Cox

Henderson's downfield speed may be missed, but the Jayhawks acquired a true WR1 in the portal. Nik McMillan is the full package on the outside and should be the most targeted player on the Jayhawks all season.

He finished his junior year at Buffalo with 981 yards on 62 receptions, standing out in all facets of the game. Nearly 25% of those yards came after the catch, and he is a shifty route runner who could create separation with ease.

Nahzae Cox from Middle Tennessee State is the other wideout expected to take the majority of snaps on the outside opposite McMillan. He is a big and strong target at 6-foot-3 and 208 pounds. Five of his 40 catches last season came for a touchdown, making him a top candidate to receive red-zone targets.



Cox isn't quite as talented as McMillan as a route runner, but he could become the quarterbacks' favorite jump-ball target on 50/50 throws.

The Returnees: Cam Pickett, Keaton Kubecka, Tate Nagy

Kansas was able to retain slot receiver Cam Pickett after a successful season in 2025. He is absolutely primed to have another big year with Andy Kotelnicki guiding the offense and utilizing him on quick-hitting, fast-developing pass plays.

Redshirt junior Keaton Kubecka is someone who has flown under the radar for the Jayhawks, but he quietly caught the third-most balls among the entire receiver group last year and will compete with Cox for snaps on the outside. He's someone the program has viewed highly in past years, and he shouldn't be ruled out at all.



One last sleeper who could see some run at wide receiver is Tate Nagy, the son of former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. He returned punts for the Jayhawks last season, and his elusive nature could put him in some formations for jet sweeps and screens.

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