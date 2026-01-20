Could Chase Jenkins Overtake Isaiah Marshall Status as Kansas’ QB1?

For most of the offseason, it appeared that Lance Leipold and his coaching staff would not pursue a quarterback in the transfer portal. However, that turned out not to be the case, as the Jayhawks landed Rice transfer Chase Jenkins earlier this week.



The dual-threat signal-caller finished the 2025 campaign with 1,025 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and two interceptions, along with 531 rushing yards and five more scores on the ground. It was an unexpected but intriguing addition that complicated the Jayhawks' quarterback room.

Right now, Isaiah Marshall is still viewed as the top quarterback option in Lawrence. He is more familiar with the system and might be listed above Jenkins and Cole Ballard on the depth chart early on.



However, Jenkins has the potential to take away the QB1 job with a strong performance in fall camp, or at the very least give Marshall a serious run for his money.

What Chase Jenkins Brings to Kansas

Jenkins' biggest threat is his ability to be a game-breaking presence on the ground. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but he is extremely elusive out of the pocket and capable of breaking off big gains, leading Rice's run-heavy spread offense and finishing second on the team in rushing yards.



The Texas native was not given many opportunities to showcase his arm with the Owls, but when he did, he made the most of them. He threw just two interceptions across 12 games, good for an impressive 1.2% interception rate, and completed nearly 70% of his passes.

Newest quarterback for the Jayhawks.



Chase Jenkins had 1,025 yards passing for nine touchdowns and rushed for 531 yards for Rice.#kufb



pic.twitter.com/yU0rT7iVFu — Kole Emplit (@KoleEmplit) January 18, 2026

While his arm strength remains a question mark and he struggles with throws 15+ yards downfield, he will be entering an Andy Kotelnicki offense that is quarterback-friendly and built to maximize his strengths.



Ball security and rushing ability are two of the most important traits for quarterbacks in this system, both of which Jenkins possesses. The question is whether his skill set will translate against higher-level competition.

Isaiah Marshall Is Still Unproven

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many have already penciled Marshall in as KU's starter next season, but he is largely unproven. He has attempted just three passes in his career, all of which came in garbage time this season.



Although he flashed his athleticism in limited packages, like a 43-yard run against Oklahoma State, he has yet to play a full quarter, let alone a full game.

It is also worth noting that Marshall failed to win the backup quarterback job over Cole Ballard, a former walk-on, at the start of last season and spent most of the year listed as QB3. That raised legitimate questions about whether he is ready to be a Power 4 starter at this stage of his collegiate career.



At the same time, Jenkins' resume at Rice does not offer definitive answers either, and neither quarterback has a guaranteed spot. Jenkins, Marshall, and Ballard will all duke it out throughout fall camp as Leipold and Kotelnicki evaluate their options, so this quarterback battle should be one of the most interesting storylines to follow leading into the year.