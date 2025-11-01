Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Football vs Oklahoma State
First Quarter
15:00 - Kansas wins the coin toss and defers. Oklahoma State will start with the ball.
14:20 - Two runs for the Pokes lead to a quick first down. There is an injury timeout after DJ Withers Jr. went down. He is holding his left side.
10:40 - On 3rd-and-long, Zane Flores found Shamar Rigby for a wide-open touchdown on a blown coverage. A costly 15-yard facemask penalty on Tommy Dunn Jr. and a couple of big runs by Rodney Field IV put the Cowboys in great field position. Not an ideal start from the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State leads, 7-0.
6:51 - Jalon Daniels runs for a first down on 3rd-and-8. KU is now past midfield. The offense is sticking to quick runs and short, simple concepts in the pass game.
3:56 - Laith Marjan continues his perfect season with a 38-yard field goal. Bryson Canty came up with an impressive catch on a 50-50 ball to move the offense into the red zone, but the Jayhawks lost yardage on first and second down and Daniels missed Cam Pickett for a touchdown on third down. Oklahoma State leads, 7-3.
2:35 - Oklahoma State takes its first timeout ahead of a crucial 3rd-and-1 opportunity. Kansas is looking to hold OSU to a three-and-out here.
1:16 - The officials are reviewing a hit from Dean Miller for targeting. That would be a huge loss for the Jayhawks if he were ejected. Aside from that, Kansas' defense looks completely disoriented. The Cowboys are past midfield and stringing together another strong drive. (UPDATE: No targeting)
Second Quarter
13:05 - Oklahoma State converts its third third-down conversion of the drive and keeps pushing the ball downfield. The Cowboys are in the red zone on KU's 20-yard line on 1st-and-10.
10:18 - Oklahoma State kicker Logan Ward misses a 44-yard field goal wide left. Big break for the defense. A penalty on first down and an ensuing sack gave the Jayhawks some breathing room. Kansas can now go ahead and will start with great field position.
7:27 - Daniels completes a pivotal 3rd-and-medium to move the chains. Nice diving catch by Keaton Kubecka to make the line to gain. Kansas in opponent territory.
5:29 - Leyton Cure comes up with a big catch to convert a fourth down. Drive keeps going.
3:23 - A monster run for Daniel Hishaw Jr. featuring multiple broken tackles gets the Jayhawks their first touchdown of the game. Oklahoma State is having trouble taking him down. A first-down scramble for Daniels helped KU get inside the 5-yard line. Kansas leads, 10-7.
Third Quarter
N/A
Fourth Quarter
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Oklahoma State
Time: 3 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN+
Link: Watch ESPN+
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Preview
Coming off consecutive losses, Kansas is in dire need of a bounce-back game to keep its season afloat. The Jayhawks have struggled in recent weeks despite looking strong early in the year, losing three of their last four matchups.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State has been the Big 12's free pass all season, failing to win a single conference game and being absolutely dominated in the process.
Across their seven losses, the Cowboys have been outscored by 215 points and are enduring one of the worst seasons in program history. They currently rank last in the Big 12 in total offense, points scored, and points allowed.
Doug Meacham's squad received somewhat good news this week with the return of quarterback Zane Flores. The Pokes' signal-caller (technically the second-stringer) had been out for the past three games with an injury and is making his return to the field today.
It is the second-to-last home game of the season in the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. For students, it will be homecoming, though the crowd turnout could be underwhelming after last week's disastrous performance.
Regardless, the Jayhawks are the obvious choice to come out victorious in this game. More importantly, it will serve as a test for how this group can rally from adversity and whether it can instill hope into the minds of Jayhawks' fans before the season comes to a close.