3 Keys for Kansas Football To Dominate Oklahoma State
The general consensus ahead of today's matchup between Kansas (4–4) and Oklahoma State (1–7) is that the Jayhawks should win handily on homecoming day.
The Cowboys have dropped seven straight and have been unimaginably bad this season after parting ways with head coach Mike Gundy and losing several players to the transfer portal midseason.
While it is expected to be a rout, there is no such thing as a Big 12 game that can't turn competitive. KU hasn't played great football lately and needs a defining statement win to get back on track.
If the Jayhawks can execute these three keys, they will be in a strong position to win big today.
3. Don’t Overlook OK State’s Defense
The numbers don't show it, but Oklahoma State has actually made strides on the defensive end under interim coordinator Clint Bowen. The longtime Kansas assistant has made the Pokes' defense somewhat respectable again.
Last week, the Cowboys held Texas Tech, one of the most potent offenses in the country, to just 370 total yards. That was its second-lowest total of the season.
Where Oklahoma State continues to struggle is on offense, as constant punts and turnovers have repeatedly given opponents favorable field position.
On paper, the Cowboys don't have a great defense, but they have been coming up with timely stops in recent weeks under a coordinator who is finding ways to make it work.
2. Win the Turnover Battle
Believe it or not, Oklahoma State actually isn't the worst turnover team in the Big 12. They have recovered six fumbles, tied for third in the conference, and picked off three passes compared to Kansas' four.
Last week against Kansas State, the Jayhawks' offense was stagnant and turned the ball over four times. Just because this opponent is struggling does not mean Kansas can afford to be careless with the ball.
The Jayhawks need to take care of possessions and find a way to force a few turnovers of their own.
1. Get Jalon Daniels Going Again
KU's signal-caller had one of his worst games as a Jayhawk last week. He completed 17-of-35 pass attempts for 129 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. He also lost a fumble in the process.
It goes without saying that numbers like that simply won't cut it, whether it is against a team like Oklahoma State or anyone else in the conference.
Daniels only has four or five games left in his collegiate career and needs to finish on a high note. Offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski must put him in situations where he can thrive by letting him work in the option game and allowing him to make throws that don't force him to do too much.