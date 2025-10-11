How to Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech Football: Time, TV, Radio, Announcers
Two of the best teams in the Big 12 are set to square off tonight in a crucial conference matchup when Kansas makes its way to take on No. 9 Texas Tech on the road.
The Red Raiders have been one of the most dominant teams in the country and have taken care of each opponent that has come their way. Here's everything you should know if you're unsure how to watch the contest.
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Information
Date: Saturday, October 11
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock, Texas)
How To Watch Kansas vs. Texas Tech On TV
The game between Kansas and Texas Tech will be hosted on FOX once TCU and Kansas State complete their matchup.
The Jayhawks have appeared on FOX once so far this year against Fresno State. KU defeated the Bulldogs 34-7 in that season-opening matchup.
FOX is accessible as a channel on your TV, on your phone on the FOX Sports app, or on a computer using the link below.
Link: Watch FOX
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Football Announcers
Play-by-Play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Robert Griffin III
How To Listen To Kansas vs. Texas Tech on the Radio
As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest. The broadcast begins at approximately 6 p.m. CT, which is 30 minutes before kickoff.
Link: Jayhawk Radio Network
Kansas vs. Texas Tech: Two High-Octane Offenses
Both KU and Texas Tech are capable of putting points on the board in a hurry.
The Jayhawks' offense is led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who has thrown for 16 touchdowns through the first six games of the campaign, good for second in the Big 12. KU has scored 31 or more points in all but one of its contests.
Meanwhile, TTU has the No. 1-ranked offense in the conference, thanks to the strong one-two punch of quarterback Behren Morton and running back Cameron Dickey.
The big difference in this contest is Texas Tech's dominant defense, which ranks inside the top five nationally. KU has yet to face a defense of its caliber and will certainly have trouble against the Red Raiders' strong defensive front.
The outcome of this game could be determined by how well Daniels responds to the tough Red Raider defense.