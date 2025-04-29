Logan Brown Signs an Undrafted Free Agent NFL Deal
Logan Brown's time as a college football player has been unique to say the least.
The former five-star recruit and Wisconsin Badger never quite blossomed in Madison, so the Michigan native transferred to Kansas in 2023.
After only appearing in two games in 2023, Brown started 11 of the Jayhawks 12 games this year and showed college football exactly why he was such a highly touted recruit out of high school. And even though Brown wasn't selected in this year's NFL Draft, he did sign with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent.
The Second Team All-Big 12 selection didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit this season, and was among the best linemen available after the draft. The Vikings were lucky enough to scoop him up.
Brown has NFL size and feet and a solid change at making the team, or at least Minnesota's practice squad.
Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell knows he needs to make life as easy as possible for potential first-year starter JJ McCarthy under center - this is a solid landing spot.
This is a great pairing for both parties, and don't be surprised to see Brown flourish in Minnesota - or, at least make the team as a versatile part of the rotation.