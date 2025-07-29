Missouri Announces Sellout for 2025 Border Showdown vs. Kansas
The most anticipated matchup on the 2025 Kansas Jayhawks schedule is the long-awaited renewal of the Border Showdown.
KU and Missouri will face off on the football field for the first time in 14 years, part of a scheduled home-and-home series between the former Big 12 rivals.
On Monday, the university announced that single-game tickets for the contest are no longer available through the athletic department, and remaining seats will now only be offered to the general public.
This means the remaining tickets can only be purchased through third-party platforms. On SeatGeek, the lowest-priced seat currently costs $225 each, including fees.
It may not be long before those resale tickets are scooped up and sold out as well.
The rivalry between Kansas and Missouri dates back to 1891, with deep-rooted animosity that extends beyond sports.
The two schools last met in 2011 before the Tigers bolted to the SEC, the same conference they still compete in.
Coming off a 10-3 season under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri will enter the matchup as heavy favorites. Kansas fell to a 5-7 finish in 2024 after high preseason expectations, but returns star quarterback Jalon Daniels and welcomes a strong group of transfers to bolster the roster.
It goes without saying that the Jayhawks are sure to encounter a raucous and hostile environment when they take the field in Columbia on Sept. 6.