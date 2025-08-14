New Kansas Football Stadium Could Give Jayhawks Their Best Home-Field Advantage Ever
The new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (known as “The Booth”) is set for its official debut as the Jayhawks kick off the 2025 season next Saturday, Aug. 23, when they play host to the Fresno State Bulldogs.
The new home for the Kansas football team is something that has been years in the making, and the final product should be one that helps elevate KU’s chances on the field this year.
Seating
The seating on the west and north sides of the stadium that were implemented as part of Phase I of the Gateway District project were intentionally designed to provide a closer, more intimate experience for fans and visitors.
Both sides now sit closer to the field than in the previous stadium, including the suites which will now be 80 feet closer to the field. The first row of the west side also sits four feet higher than it did previously, creating a more angled and improved viewing experience for fans in those seats and the tiers behind.
The closer seating and improved sightlines should provide an improved stadium atmosphere, allowing for a louder and more intimidating crowd noise when KU’s opponents are on the field – making situations such as a short-yardage play or a fourth-down conversion that much more challenging.
Yes, there will be a decrease of approximately 7,000 seats this year with the east side yet to be upgraded, but that should be negated by the purposeful design KU has established throughout the rest of the stadium and the other improvements they’ve made.
And with the historic multi-million dollar contribution recently made by David Booth for the next phase of stadium construction, this will only improve in the seasons ahead.
Upgraded video board and technology
KU is rolling out a new video board in The Booth this year which is more than two times larger than the previous one and sits 60 feet closer to the south end zone.
This is a crucial piece of the stadium puzzle which displays graphics, shares important in-game information, and features interactive content to keep fans engaged throughout the game.
Expect KU to also introduce a new and improved sound system and audio technology that will help maximize the new video board and enhance the in-game experience for home fans – revving up the crowd during pregame and at key moments throughout the contest.
Fan excitement
The new football stadium is a draw in itself that should have fans packing The Booth this season to see the Jayhawks play.
It’s something that diehard KU football fans and many donors and alumni have been craving for years now and it’s finally here. And based on the various reveals that have been shared by KU over the past several weeks, it appears as though they’ve spared no expense to make this as top-notch of an experience as possible for fans in Lawrence this fall.
That’s an important thing in this day and age when many fans (now more than ever) can have the luxury of having a high-level viewing experience from their very own homes.
Of course, how the team performs on a consistent basis will impact attendance, but so does the game day experience. And KU can now offer one of the best in-person college football experiences in the country.
All of these factors combined could give the Kansas Jayhawks the best home-field advantage they’ve ever had.