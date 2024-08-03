One Analyst Believes Kansas is a CFP Contender; Morning Call, August 3
Kansas finished last season with a 9-4 record, the program's best since 2007. The Big 12 Conference believes the Jayhawks can continue this success ahead of this upcoming season as the team was placed at the fourth spot in the 2024 Preseason Poll, their highest preseason ranking since the Big 12 adopted a non-divisional format in 2011.
College football analyst Greg McElroy recently spoke about the up-and-coming Jayhawks football program, and raised their ceiling to another level.
"Lance Leipold's Kansas Jayhawks are College Football Playoff contenders this year," McElroy said. "If you don't believe me, look at the odds in the Big 12 to win the conference. Look at what Lance Leipold's done in the first three years, there's reason to believe this could be his group. Now offensively, they have a chance to be electric. They've done a great job on the recruiting trail, and if you look at some of the guys they've brought in, these are guys that would not answer the phone from Kansas just a few years ago."
"You do have Jalon Daniels, who last year would have been in contention, not as just a top-tier quarterback in the preseason Big 12 rankings, but kind of a dark horse Heisman, this guy's electric, man. Defense is elite in the secondary, in some ways really really good. I look at their schedule and I think it sets up okay for them...I think it's manageable. I think this team has a chance to be very very solid."
Did you Notice?
- Kansas athletic director Travis Goff commended Jayhawks track and field coach Stanley Redwine on X (formerly known as Twitter) for taking on the prestigious role of the men's track and field head coach for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics: "Special man, special leader, special coach, special opportunity. Proud to call Coach Redwine a tremendous Jayhawk and the leader of USA Track and Field."
- Kansas track and field standout Alexandra "Sasha" Emilianov qualified in the opening round of the women’s discus with a 64.33-meter throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- The Kansas women's soccer team released a hype video recapping the first week back at practice.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
27 days.
