One Kansas Football Position Battle Just Took an Interesting Turn

The Kansas football defense has many cornerbacks to choose from in the defensive backfield. The Jayhawks added two highly touted transfers in Roman Pearson and Elijah Cannon, who are expected to compete for snaps along with several returners from last year.

Jalen Todd has the CB1 spot locked up, and one of the biggest position battles on defense is for CB2 on the boundary between Pearson, Cannon, Austin Alexander, and others. However, it is still unclear who will receive the majority of the reps as the main nickel corner.



During Friday's press conference, head coach Lance Leipold brought up a name that no one could have expected to be in the mix for the position. One of the players in contention for the most nickel reps, and possibly the favorite, is true freshman Trey Brown.

"Trey Brown's the one that's probably been as consistent and been healthy and been out there," Leipold responded when asked about who has stood out at the nickel position. "For a true freshman and for a guy that just enrolled in January, the moment's not too big for him."

A former 3-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School in California, Brown was expected to be buried on the depth chart and potentially redshirted altogether. Instead, he's making a case for first-team reps on passing downs.

"He handles things well. He takes coaching," Leipold continued. "He learns everyday, he's in asking questions, it's extremely important to him. So, really like where he's at right now, and he's a guy that may have to play."

Leipold has said on multiple occasions that the cornerback position might be the least healthy group of the defensive unit. Alexander underwent surgery in the spring that he is still rehabbing from, while Syeed Gibbs and others in the secondary have been limited during fall camp.

In all honesty, the comments don't entirely come off as praise for Brown, but rather a product of necessity because of the group's health, regardless of whether he's been one of the early camp standouts. The phrase "may have to play" makes him sound like a last-resort option, even if that's not quite the case.

We hate to be pessimistic here, but it isn't ideal that a true freshman is receiving first-team reps over transfers who were expected to play key roles on the defense, health-related or not.



The good thing is that Brown is apparently soaking up information like a sponge and listening to his coaches. That said, he's bound to make the mistakes that any true freshman would at the Power 4 level.

This could just be coachspeak from Leipold to praise one of his young players. Still, we're only a few weeks from the regular-season opener, so it isn't encouraging to hear that the secondary has yet to fill some of its biggest holes from last season.

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