Opening Betting Lines for Kansas vs Oklahoma State Matchup Revealed
The vibes around the Kansas football program aren't great after the Jayhawks were blown out by K-State in the Sunflower Showdown to drop to 4-4 on the season.
But thankfully for Lance Leipold's group, this upcoming week should serve as a much-needed bounce-back opportunity. KU will take on one of the worst power football programs in the country right now, Oklahoma State, on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3:00 p.m. CT.
Sitting at 1-7 without a single conference win, it is no surprise that the Jayhawks are entering Saturday's Week 10 meeting as significant betting favorites.
Kansas Football Opens as a 24.5-Point Favorite
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jayhawks will enter the game as 24.5-point favorites. The last time KU was favored by at least four scores over a Big 12 opponent came all the way back in 2007.
The money line sits at -3500 for KU, while fans can bet on Oklahoma State at +1280. The over/under for the contest is set at 57.5 points.
This is easily the largest spread of any Big 12 game for Kansas this season, and it is easy to see why. Since defeating UT Martin in its season opener, Oklahoma State has been outscored by 215 points.
That stretch includes a 69-3 loss to Oregon, a 32-point defeat to Cincinnati, and most recently, a 42-0 shutout loss at Texas Tech on the road.
All of this has unfolded amid a chaotic season that saw longtime head coach Mike Gundy fired. In his place, former Kansas offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is serving as interim head coach after previously working as the Pokes' OC.
The Cowboys are in an unprecedented situation right now. Multiple players have already left the program or are sitting out following the coaching change, leaving them as one of the most depleted teams in college football.
It would be extremely surprising to see Oklahoma State keep things close against Kansas, even after the poor showing last week.
However, Leipold has not always covered large spreads during his time as head coach, as he often eases up after taking a big lead. Therefore, this betting spread could go either way, but the biggest thing for the Jayhawks will be coming out of Lawrence with a victory to move one game closer to bowl eligibility.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
