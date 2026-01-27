Pair of Former Kansas Jayhawks Have Shot at Super Bowl Ring with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks earned a birth to the 2026 Super Bowl after a thrilling AFC Title game versus the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Seahawks defeated the Rams in a back-and-forth contest by a final score of 31-27.

It’s the first Super Bowl appearance for the Seahawks since 2015 when they lost 28-24 in heartbreaking fashion to the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl is also a first for a pair of former KU offensive linemen who now have the chance to add “Super Bowl champion” to their professional resumes.

If it comes to fruition, it will be the first time since 2016 that a former Jayhawk has won a Super Bowl since KU football legends and 2008 Orange Bowl victors Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. did so with the Denver Broncos.

Bryce Cabeldue

Former KU offensive tackle Bryce Cabeldue was drafted by Seattle in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 192nd overall pick.

He appeared in eight games this year for the Seahawks as a backup guard and special teams contributor. He logged 24 snaps on offense and 32 snaps on special teams before being placed on Injured Reserve prior to the NFC Championship game due to a knee injury.

At Kansas, Cabeldue was a reliable four-year starter on the offensive line from 2021 to 2024 who helped the Jayhawks reach back-to-back bowl games for just the second time in school history in 2022 (Liberty Bowl) and 2023 (Guaranteed Rate Bowl).

He showed a lot of versatility as a player having started at right tackle for three years before transitioning to left tackle for his final season in 2024. The offensive line gave up just 10 sacks that season and allowed the running backs to rush for more than 200 yards per game – which led to a third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season for KU’s all-time leading rusher Devin Neal.

Cabeldue was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention following the 2024 Big 12 season.

Logan Brown

Logan Brown entered the 2025 NFL Draft alongside Cabeldue after having a breakout 2024 season for the Kansas Jayhawks.

After transferring to KU in October 2022 from Wisconsin and then battling a season-ending leg injury in 2023, Brown became a starter opposite of Cabeldue at right tackle the next year where he played a key role in KU’s excellent pass blocking and run blocking success.

He started 11 of 12 games in 2024, and his efforts earned him Second Team All-Big 12 honors and an 80.9 grade from Pro Football Focus – which was third highest among offensive tackles in the Big 12.

Incredibly, Brown never allowed a single sack during his entire college career in 411 pass-blocking snaps.

Despite that success, he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft largely due to injury concerns and a lack of consistency during his time in college.

He ended up signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in April 2025 before being waived during final roster cuts in August. From there, Brown was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad where he spent a few weeks before being released in mid-September.

Less than two weeks later, he was signed to the Seahawks practice squad where he is now just one win away from earning a Super Bowl ring with his former KU teammate.