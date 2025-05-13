Former Kansas Football Lineman Signs With Seattle Seahawks
A recent member of the Kansas football team is now formally a member of an NFL roster.
Former Kansas offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue signed his rookie contract with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. The Seahawks drafted Cabeldue in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft with the No. 192 pick overall.
Cabeldue played as a four-year starter (starting in 45 games over the past four seasons) for the Jayhawks from 2020 to 2024, playing in 52 games total over his Kansas career.
This past season, Cabeldue started all 12 games for the Jayhawks at left tackle. As a unit, the offensive line allowed just 10 sacks last year and helped clear the way for the Kansas running backs to rack up an average of more than 200 yards rushing per game.
Cabeldue’s performance earned him 2024 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
Cabeldue reportedly had a great showing at his NFL pro day and at this year's Shrine Bowl which helped boost his draft odds considerably.
Besides being a productive pass and run blocker who rarely gave up sacks in college, Cabeldue’s versatility is also a big reason why the Seahawks ultimately drafted him. At KU, he played both right tackle and left tackle as the team needed and played well at both spots.
The Seahawks saw that versatility and drafted him to play guard in the NFL. Cabeldue was one of just two Jayhawks selected in this year’s draft along with KU’s all-time leading rusher Devin Neal.
Coming out of high school, Cabeldue was rated as a two-star prospect with KU being his only Power 4 offer, according to Rivals.
It’s an inspiring story for a player who now finds himself officially on an NFL roster.