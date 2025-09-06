Position Group Comparison: Where Kansas Has the Edge Over Missouri
Quarterback
When everything is clicking, Jalon Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Like Mizzou’s Beau Pribula, he can make plays with his legs, but he has a stronger arm and pushes the ball downfield more effectively.
As long as he limits turnovers against a stingy Tiger defense, we would take Daniels 100 times out of 100 over Pribula.
Advantage: Kansas
Running Back
Perhaps the most dangerous offensive weapon residing on the Tigers' roster is Ahmad Hardy, a running back transfer from UL Monroe. He was one of the best rushers in the country as a true freshman in 2024 and hit the ground running in his Tiger debut with a 100-yard outing.
Daniel Hishaw Jr. leads the backfield for Kansas, recording 158 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries through his first two games as a full-time starter after previously serving as Devin Neal's backup.
The anticipated return of Leshon Williams will certainly benefit KU's rushing attack, but it won't be nearly enough to give them the edge over Mizzou.
Advantage: Missouri
Wide Receiver/Tight End
While we believe Daniels is a much more dynamic option as a quarterback, Pribula is working with better targets at his disposal.
Wide receivers like Mississippi State transfer Kevin Coleman Jr. and speedster Marquis Johnson are one of the better duos in the SEC, while Brett Norfleet is the top tight end option.
On the other side, Kansas boasts former Alabama wideout Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Cam Pickett, who have accounted for five of Daniels’ seven touchdown passes this year. However, aside from Henderson, most of Mizzou’s wideouts and tight ends are far more effective.
Advantage: Missouri
Offensive Line
Entering the season, we would have handed the advantage to Kansas in the trenches. Interior lineman Bryce Foster is one of the best center prospects in the upcoming draft, Kobe Baynes is a polished guard who has succeeded in the Big 12 before, and Calvin Clements is an intriguing prospect at left tackle.
However, KU's offensive line has been pretty sloppy so far, racking up five penalties (four holding calls) in last week's meeting against Wagner. Mizzou also has a pair of star linemen up the middle in Cayden Green and Connor Tollison, both of whom will play in the NFL one day.
Maybe the Jayhawks can change my mind today, but Daryl Agpalsa's group must be a lot more disciplined in the trenches moving forward.
Advantage: Missouri
Defensive Line
We are going out on a limb and assuming All-Big 12 defensive end Dean Miller will be at full strength for the contest. He played sparingly against Wagner, but Kansas still has plenty of options aside from Miller on the front four.
Chattanooga transfer Leroy Harris III has registered sacks in both games so far, while DJ Withers and Tommy Dunn Jr. are two of the top defensive tackles in the conference.
Mizzou did add former Georgia pass-rusher Damon Wilson II in the transfer portal, and he notched two sacks in game one. Still, KU has more depth and stronger run stoppers up the middle.
Advantage: Kansas
Linebackers
This is the easiest pick on the list. KU's linebacker room is banged up badly, as it will be without Bangally Kamara, Joseph Sipp Jr., and likely Jayson Gilliom.
As impressive as Trey Lathan has looked so far, Mizzou linebackers Josiah Trotter, Khalil Jacobs, and Jeremiah Beasley make it a simple choice.
Advantage: Missouri
Secondary
Another easy choice here. Mizzou safeties Jalen Catalon and Daylan Carnell are two of the best in the nation, let alone their conference. Toriano Pride Jr. and Stephen Hall are not game-changing cornerbacks, but they're better than what KU has in inexperienced options like Jalen Todd and Austin Alexander.
Oklahoma State transfer Lyrik Rawls impressed in his Kansas debut, recording an interception alongside Devin Dye in the opener. The Jayhawks have a strong safety unit, though it is not quite on par with Missouri’s.
Advantage: Missouri
Special Teams
Missouri might normally have the advantage on special teams, except it lost standout kicker Blake Craig for the season after he sustained a torn ACL in the opener. True freshman Robert Meyer has never attempted a collegiate field goal and is now taking over the starting role.
The Jayhawks have Laith Marjan, a South Alabama transfer who has been one of the most accurate kickers in college football over the past few years. Getting punter Finn Lappin back on the field — who is questionable for the contest — would give KU even more of an advantage with his strong leg, though Grayden Addison is a decent replacement.
Advantage: Kansas