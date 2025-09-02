Kansas Football Receives Encouraging Injury News About Leshon Williams
Most of Kansas football’s injuries in 2025 have come on the defensive side, but the Jayhawks were without a key offensive piece in last week’s win over Wagner.
Iowa transfer running back Leshon Williams sat out with a hand/wrist injury, which allowed Daniel Hishaw Jr. to take over a clear-cut starting role. Johnny Thompson Jr. and Harry Stewart III served as backups.
Williams was available only for an emergency, but head coach Lance Leipold offered an encouraging update during his weekly press conference. Leipold said Williams practiced on Monday and should be available in at least some capacity for the Border Showdown.
"Leshon did do some stuff today," Leipold told reporters. "So, we do anticipate him being available [against Missouri].”
It appears that Williams, who rushed six times for 57 yards and a touchdown in the opener, will be back in time for Saturday's Border Showdown.
He was terrific in his debut donning the crimson and blue, displaying his quickness as a complementary change-of-pace back to Hishaw on third downs.
Williams spent four years at Iowa, headlined by a 2023 campaign in which he finished with a career-high 821 rushing yards. But he dealt with injuries and fell on the depth chart last season, leading him to utilize a redshirt and ultimately choose Kansas in the transfer portal.
Getting Williams back on the field against a strong Missouri defense could lead to some big plays for the Jayhawks.
Kansas Football’s Offense Has Looked Fantastic So Far
The Jayhawks’ offense, led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, has piled up 77 points through the first two games. Including Williams’ strong Week 0 showing, several newcomers have already made their mark.
Top wideout Emmanuel Henderson Jr. broke out last week with six catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ball State transfer Cam Pickett has hauled in three of Daniels’ seven touchdown passes so far to establish himself as a playmaker in the slot quickly.
Despite the strong start to the season, KU has yet to play an opponent of MU's caliber. The Tigers will be a rigid test for a squad that has frankly played inferior teams through its first pair of wins.
Leipold and offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowksi will need to rely on the star power of the Jayhawks' superstar quarterback. The final outcome of the renewed rivalry game might come down to the play of Daniels and how effective he can be.