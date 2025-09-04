Several Former Kansas Football Players Suiting Up for Opening Weekend in the NFL
The Kansas football program will be well represented this weekend as the NFL kicks off the 2025-26 season on Thursday night with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
There are six former Jayhawks currently listed among various NFL rosters across the country, with several others listed on the practice squad.
Here’s a look at which players belong to which teams and where they sit on the team’s depth chart as it stands today.
OL Dominick Puni (San Francisco 49ers)
Puni – a third round NFL Draft pick by the 49ers in 2024 – had a stellar rookie season last year and has earned himself a starting spot on the 49ers’ offensive line at right guard. However, he’s currently battling a knee sprain and is doubtful for the team’s matchup against Seattle on Sunday.
DE Dorance Armstrong (Washington Commanders)
Armstrong was a fourth round pick in 2018 who joined the Commanders last year after spending his first six seasons with the Cowboys where he grew into a reliable pass rusher. He’s listed as the starter at defensive end on the left side, but he’s questionable for the game on Sunday versus the New York Giants with a knee injury.
OL Hakeem Adeniji (Dallas Cowboys)
Adeniji is in his first season with the Cowboys after previously spending time with the Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and the Cincinnati Bengals – who drafted Adeniji in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s currently listed at the backup right tackle for the Cowboys as they take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles in the first game of the season tonight in Philadelphia.
OL Bryce Cabeldue (Seattle Seahawks)
Cabeldue is in his rookie season with the Seahawks after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s currently listed as the team’s backup left guard.
RB Devin Neal (New Orleans Saints)
KU’s most decorated running back of all time was picked by the Saints in the sixth round of this year’s NFL Draft. With Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller currently ahead of him on the depth chart, Neal will need to make the most of his touches this year to set himself up for success later this year and next.
DE Austin Booker (Chicago Bears)
Booker was having a stellar preseason with the Bears but unfortunately will have to miss the first four games due to injury. When he returns, he has a high chance of being part of the regular rotation at defensive end due to his ability to get after the quarterback.
2025 undrafted free agents
Cornerback Cobee Bryant (Atlanta Falcons), offensive lineman Logan Brown (Cleveland Browns), wide receiver Quentin Skinner (New York Jets), and wide receiver Luke Grimm (Los Angeles Chargers) are all listed on the practice squad for their respective teams after signing as undrafted free agents following the 2025 NFL Draft.