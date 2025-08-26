Kansas vs. Wagner Football: Isaiah Marshall Could Get First Chance to Shine
Kansas football’s matchup this Friday against Wagner isn’t likely to offer many meaningful takeaways, as the FCS opponent figures to be overmatched and dominated throughout the night.
But even in what should be a blowout, the Jayhawks will have a chance to give their second and third-string players more reps — particularly one that fans have been eager to see since last season.
Isaiah Marshall could get a few drives under center once the game is out of hand and Jalon Daniels heads to the bench.
People have longed to see Marshall don the crimson and blue since his days at Southfield A&T in Michigan. There, he was responsible for snapping Belleville High School’s (Bryce Underwood’s alma mater) 38-game win streak on the way to a state title.
While he did not see game action as a true freshman, Marshall finally took the field against Fresno State, logging a 13-yard rush that was inches away from the pylon for a touchdown. He gave fans a tiny glimpse of what he is capable of with his legs.
KU came out of that contest with a comfortable victory, but the looming matchup against Wagner could be over before it even reaches halftime. It’s the perfect opportunity for Marshall to receive some in-game experience at the NCAA level.
Lauded for his elusiveness and dual-threat skills, the redshirt freshman still technically sits behind Cole Ballard on the depth chart. However, the general consensus is that Ballard does not possess the same long-term upside as Marshall.
Most concerns about Marshall stem from what he can do with his arm. There is no doubt that he is dynamic as a rusher and in the option game.
Many view Marshall as the successor to Daniels once he wraps up his collegiate career this season.
Other options next year include Ballard, true freshman David McComb, or a potential transfer.
Still, he may have an advantage over the others. If Marshall can be effective through the air, the transition from Daniels would be much smoother since Kansas’ offense already contains loads of play calls for speedy quarterbacks.
Time will only tell if Marshall buds into the player the coaching staff expected him to be when they recruited him out of high school. But regardless of how he turns out, it’s worth giving him a shot in what should be the least competitive game of the season.