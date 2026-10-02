Staff Picks: Predicting Final Score Between Kansas Football and Middle Tennessee

The Kansas football team is coming off its final bye of the regular season before entering a nine-week stretch to close out the campaign. Lance Leipold's Jayhawks are in dire need of a win after back-to-back losses to Missouri and Arizona State in marquee matchups.



Now back home from England, KU will host Middle Tennessee State in its final nonconference game of the year. With kickoff just one day away, all three Kansas On SI experts have submitted their score predictions for the clash.

Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee Football Score Predictions

Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate a touchdown against LIU Sharks during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joshua Schulman: Kansas 30, Middle Tennessee 10 (Season Record: 3-0)

Don't take this for granted, Jayhawk fans. This could seriously be the final home victory Kansas secures in 2026. However, this isn't like the Long Island game where KU was going to move the ball at will on every drive. Andy Kotelnicki's unit could stall at times, especially as the offense shakes off some bye-week rust. MTSU has a balanced offense, but this KU defense has been the team's strength in recent weeks. The real question is how Kansas' offense and special teams will respond.



I'd love to see Isaiah Marshall continue to grow, but we really won't know whether this group has made meaningful adjustments until conference play is in full swing. You expect near-perfection against an opponent like this, and anything short of that will feel like a disappointment. — Schulman

Sep 19, 2026; London, ENG; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Davis: Kansas 31, Middle Tennessee 24 (Season Record: 2-1)

Coming off a bye week, the Kansas Jayhawks get a much-needed get-right win over Middle Tennessee State. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will make adjustments so that the young Isaiah Marshall will feel more comfortable and get into a rhythm. But it's hard to see this KU team blowing anyone out, regardless of opponent. — Davis

Sep 11, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold leaves the field after warm ups prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Springer: Kansas 27, Middle Tennessee 17 (Season Record: 1-2)

After a 1-2 start to the season KU football needs to bounce back against Middle Tennessee at home. I will be watching the offense closely in this one. Can Isaiah Marshall settle down early in the game? How will the run game look?



Through the first 3 games the defense has been the strength. I’ll keep an eye out for Bam Crouch in this one coming off his injury, and I want to see the defensive line control the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee is top 10 in the country in turnover margin. If they are going to win this game that will be a factor. I think KU gets this one done and the Jayhawks feel a little better heading into the bulk of their conference schedule. — Springer

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