How To Watch Kansas Football vs. Middle Tennessee State in Week 5

The Kansas Jayhawks wrapped up their final bye of the regular season and will return to their home field after previously competing in London two weeks ago. This week, Middle Tennessee State will come into town before Big 12 play goes into full swing.



While this isn't a marquee matchup, the Jayhawks expect to come out on top as they look to get back in the win column. For those interested in tuning in, here is all the necessary information you should know before kickoff.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee State Football

Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) is tackled by Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Leroy Harris III (33) during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (2-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (1-2)

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (2-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (1-2) What: Fourth regular season game and final nonconference meeting of the season for Kansas

Fourth regular season game and final nonconference meeting of the season for Kansas When: Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. CT

Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. CT Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS. TV/Streaming: ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst)

Mark Neely (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 10:30 a.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Kansas holds a sub-.500 record through the season's first three games for the second time in three years, but the Jayhawks hope they can improve to 2-2 against a middling Blue Raiders squad. MTSU has lost both of its road clashes this season (Marshall and Jacksonville State) and enters the contest as a three-possession underdog. KU is coming off consecutive defeats to Missouri in the Border Showdown and Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic.

Kansas holds a sub-.500 record through the season's first three games for the second time in three years, but the Jayhawks hope they can improve to 2-2 against a middling Blue Raiders squad. MTSU has lost both of its road clashes this season (Marshall and Jacksonville State) and enters the contest as a three-possession underdog. KU is coming off consecutive defeats to Missouri in the Border Showdown and Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic. Series history: Saturday will mark the first time Kansas and Middle Tennessee have ever faced off on the gridiron. The Jayhawks hold an 11-3 record over Conference USA opponents all-time.

Meet the Coaches

MTSU's Derek Mason instructs players during MTSU’s football practice on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee: Mason is in his third year at the helm in Murfreesboro, coaching the Blue Raiders to a 8-20 record during that span. He is best known for his lengthy head coaching tenure at Vanderbilt (2014-2020) and time spent as a defensive coordinator at schools like Auburn, Stanford, and Oklahoma State.

Mason is in his third year at the helm in Murfreesboro, coaching the Blue Raiders to a 8-20 record during that span. He is best known for his lengthy head coaching tenure at Vanderbilt (2014-2020) and time spent as a defensive coordinator at schools like Auburn, Stanford, and Oklahoma State. Lance Leipold, Kansas: Leipold's job security is only declining with every passing week. His group desperately needs a victory here to gain momentum heading into league play.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.