How To Watch Kansas Football vs. Middle Tennessee State in Week 5
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The Kansas Jayhawks wrapped up their final bye of the regular season and will return to their home field after previously competing in London two weeks ago. This week, Middle Tennessee State will come into town before Big 12 play goes into full swing.
While this isn't a marquee matchup, the Jayhawks expect to come out on top as they look to get back in the win column. For those interested in tuning in, here is all the necessary information you should know before kickoff.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Middle Tennessee State Football
- Who: Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (2-2) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (1-2)
- What: Fourth regular season game and final nonconference meeting of the season for Kansas
- When: Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (32,000) in Lawrence, KS.
- TV/Streaming: ESPNU (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- TV announcers: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 10:30 a.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas holds a sub-.500 record through the season's first three games for the second time in three years, but the Jayhawks hope they can improve to 2-2 against a middling Blue Raiders squad. MTSU has lost both of its road clashes this season (Marshall and Jacksonville State) and enters the contest as a three-possession underdog. KU is coming off consecutive defeats to Missouri in the Border Showdown and Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic.
- Series history: Saturday will mark the first time Kansas and Middle Tennessee have ever faced off on the gridiron. The Jayhawks hold an 11-3 record over Conference USA opponents all-time.
Meet the Coaches
- Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee: Mason is in his third year at the helm in Murfreesboro, coaching the Blue Raiders to a 8-20 record during that span. He is best known for his lengthy head coaching tenure at Vanderbilt (2014-2020) and time spent as a defensive coordinator at schools like Auburn, Stanford, and Oklahoma State.
- Lance Leipold, Kansas: Leipold's job security is only declining with every passing week. His group desperately needs a victory here to gain momentum heading into league play.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04