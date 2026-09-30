What Kansas Football Can Prove in Its Tune-Up Game Against MTSU Before Big 12 Play

Coming off a much-needed bye week, the banged-up Kansas football team is set to return to action Saturday afternoon against Middle Tennessee State. It is the final nonconference matchup Lance Leipold's squad will play in 2026 before moving into Big 12 play next week against Utah.

KU enters this showdown without a win since Sept. 4 in its season opener. The Jayhawks lost their ensuing two marquee matchups against Missouri in the Border Showdown and Arizona State in London's historic Wembley Stadium.

Thankfully for this group, it will get a chance to right the ship against a middling Blue Raiders unit that sits at 2-2 on the season. They are an FBS team in Conference USA, with victories over Nevada and Murray State.



The biggest goal for the coaching staff this weekend should be to get quarterback Isaiah Marshall's confidence back where it needs to be. Amid the offense's lingering struggles, the redshirt sophomore hasn't looked consistent in his early tenure as the starting signal-caller, turning the ball over four times in the past two losses and completing an abysmal 47.6% of his passes.

To get Marshall into a rhythm, the offense will have to strike a balance between the passing and rushing attacks. The Jayhawks received a huge injury blow when it was announced that Yasin Willis underwent likely season-ending surgery, forcing KU to turn its ground game over to Dylan Edwards and Jalen Dupree. Kennesaw State transfer Chase Belcher also joined the program during the bye as a midseason addition.

Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards (1) reacts after a play against Missouri Tigers during the game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other side of the ball, D.K. McDonald's defense will be looking to slow down a potent MTSU passing offense. Quarterback Roman Gagliano has been prolific through the air across four contests, tossing eight touchdowns and just one interception with 832 yards.

A player to watch for the Blue Raiders is wideout Cam'ron Lacy. The 5-foot-8, 158-pound receiver is quick and slippery out of the slot and is currently averaging more than 70 receiving yards a night.



The schedule will only get tougher from here, but the Jayhawks direly need a get-right win to instill some confidence in the players. The hope is that they can take care of business on Saturday and carry momentum into conference play.

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