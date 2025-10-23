Staff Picks: Predicting Who Wins Kansas Football vs K-State Showdown
The Sunflower Showdown is set to kick off this Saturday. Here are our predictions from the Kansas On SI staff.
Josh Schulman: Kansas 34, Kansas State 28
As foolish as I feel for choosing the Jayhawks, I truly feel this year is different. K-State has not looked impressive at all, struggling defensively and losing several games it shouldn't have. The Wildcats have one of, if not the worst, teams of their active 16-year winning streak.
This is a contest that should come down to the wire and will be decided by which school can avoid the most mistakes. It is imperative that Jalon Daniels takes care of the ball and that the defense forces a turnover or two. KU should get it done if that happens.
Dillon Davis: Kansas 27, Kansas State 23
After 16 long years, the Kansas Jayhawks will finally put an end to their horrid losing streak to their in-state rival. Jalon Daniels will have a defining game that cements his place among the most beloved quarterbacks in recent memory. KU will give up their share of rushing yards and big plays to QB Avery Johnson but it won't be enough because the Kansas offense will put up too many points in response.
The win will be a big sigh of relief for Leipold and the Kansas program as the win gets them closer to bowl eligibility and keeps the fanbase engaged for the remainder of the season, despite the fact that basketball season is about to begin.
Emmett Swendseid: Kansas 31, Kansas State 27
The streak is finally snapped. Saturday is Jalon Daniels' last chance to beat the Wildcats and I believe he gets the job done. Daniels has show a great connection with his receiving core. He will need to execute at a high level which he is very capable of.
Kansas defense still seems questionable to me but has looked better as they impressed with stops in the UCF game late down the stretch that I did not think would happen. They will hold Avery Johnson and his crew down just enough to scrape by in a much needed win for the Jayhawks.
Pete Fiutak: Kansas 27, Kansas State 30
Kansas isn’t stopping anything on the ground, but Kansas State isn’t running well enough. Neither team turns the ball, they’re each well coached and don’t screw up, and they’re both good on the lines …
Whatever. Kansas State has won 16 in a row. College Football Rule No. 1: Never Go Against a Long Streak. Rule No. 2: NEVER GO AGAINST A LONG STREAK. That might seem lame, but in close games, the historic nature of long streaks start to play a little bit of a role - players on both sides have been hearing about it ALL week.