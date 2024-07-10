Three Kansas Jayhawks Land Spots on EA Sports College Football 25's Top 100 List
As we've eclipsed single-digit days until the decade-long awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game to be released to the world, the top 100 player ratings were revealed on Wednesday morning.
One week after the Big 12 Conference placed the Kansas Jayhawks at the fourth spot in the 2024 Preseason Poll, their highest preseason ranking since the Big 12 adopted a non-divisional format in 2011, EA believes that three members of the football program stand out as leaders who can achieve that poll position.
Kansas running back Devin Neal comes in as the game's 42nd-best player as he holds a 92 overall rating. The other attributes listed include speed (90), acceleration (93), strength (72), awareness (90) and jumping (87). Neal is ranked as the game's seventh-best running back, but his 92 overall rating is also tied with sixth-place Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech.
Neal is certainly worthy of this high status in the game as in three seasons and 37 games, he's carried the ball 541 times for 3,077 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 33 touchdowns. He's appeared in the top-6 in the Big 12 of each of those categories for the past two seasons.
Cornerback Cobee Bryant comes in as the game's 75th-best player as he holds a 90 overall rating. The other attributes listed include speed (92), acceleration (95), strength (63), awareness (90) and jumping (93). Bryant is ranked as the 10th-best cornerback in the game.
In the past two seasons, Bryant has combined for 70 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, seven interceptions, including a pick-six, 14 pass breakups and two forced fumbles.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels rounds out Kansas' representation on the top 100 as he comes in as the game's 79th-best player, holding a 90 overall rating. The other attributes listed include speed (88), acceleration (90), strength (73), awareness (93) and jumping (85). Neal is ranked as the seventh-best quarterback but his 90 overall rating is also tied with fifth and sixth-placed dual-threats Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).
Daniels missed 11 games due to a back injury last season, but he showed a ton of promise in 2022-23. That year, he completed 152-of-230 attempts (66.1 percent) for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He got it done on the ground as well as he carried the ball 77 times for 425 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and ran in for seven more scores.