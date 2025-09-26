What Scott Satterfield Said About Kansas Football Before Week 5
Kansas and Cincinnati are just days away from kicking off in a Big 12 contest between two solid teams. The Jayhawks are coming off a dominant win against West Virginia, while Cincinnati enters with fresh legs off a bye week as it opens conference play.
Ahead of the matchup, UC head coach Scott Satterfield had nothing but good things to say about his opponent. He praised Jalon Daniels and the Kansas program as a whole as his team gears up to face the Jayhawks.
"Kansas has done a great job since Coach [Leipold] has been there and he's really changed that whole program," Satterfield said. "It's amazing, what they were before, what they are now. And you watch the film, and they're good in all three phases. They play hard and physical. If you relax in any phase, they're going to put it to you."
"Obviously starts on offense with Jalon Daniels, a guy who's played for six years, an outstanding player. Can run, can throw, does it all for them, kind of makes their offense go. Defensively, very active, very physical, very aggressive defense. Then you look at special teams, I mean, their field goal kicker is 5 for 5. And then they had a big kickoff return last week for a touchdown as well. So they're very solid in that also."
Satterfield went on to talk about the Jayhawks' offensive sets.
"They do a great job with their scheme. Obviously, they can run for football. But then just as you're committed to the run, they play action and there goes a guy free," he continued. "You look on film there are a lot of guys free and running down the field. And Jalon has got 12 touchdown passes because of it. You got to look at your keys. You can't have your eyes looking somewhere else. All of a sudden now your guy is going to beat you and then they're going to make you pay."
"So fundamentally, I think this is going to be a fundamental game for us. And that's part of being fundamentally sound, is your eye discipline. But also tackling. I think tackling is going to be huge. Watched them play West Virginia and their running back, making guys miss. So tackling is going to be a big emphasis for us this week for sure. And it's hard to tackle the quarterback too. I mean, he's another big, strong guy."
Kansas utilizes motion as much as any offense in the country. Offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski and co-offensive coordinator Matt Lubick continue to scheme up ways to stay creative and diversify the attack.
"If you can do a great job in stopping the running game, I think that certainly plays in your in your favor, because if they're able to get that running game going, then they're just hard to stop. Because now, just as soon as you commit to stop and run, well, there goes somebody free in the passing game and now he's got easy throws."
"Obviously, you got to do a great job of stopping the run to try to limit that. I think Missouri was able to do that and that game was the one game they lost, even though they did still score a lot of points in that game. But I think it gives you the best chance because, knocking them off the sticks and not letting them stay in that just normal routine, that's going to be the key, I think."
KU faltered defensively against Missouri, surrendering 42 points, but D.K. McDonald's unit has been pristine otherwise. Fresno State and Wagner managed to score just seven points each, while West Virginia scored only 10.
"I thought [the defense] looked great against West Virginia. I mean, they did. West Virginia scored late in the game, but they held them all game long. I think West Virginia was maybe three for 13 on third down. I mean, go back to the Missouri game. Missouri hit three fourth downs. Two of them scored on fourth down. I mean, they were giving Missouri a lot of fits. The score didn't indicate how close that game was. I thought Kansas played an outstanding game."
"Obviously, in that one they they also made the quarterback fumble, picked it up and ran it and scored. So, they've done a really nice job in all three phases. But I think they're really good. I mean, they're really good on defense. They cause problems. I think they're second in the Big 12 in sacks right now. They put pressure on you."