What the Advanced Metrics Say Is Kansas Football’s Biggest Weakness Right Now

The Kansas football team has a lot to clean up after falling 38-21 to Missouri last week. That performance was a stark contrast to what we saw from the Jayhawks in their season-opening win against Long Island.

While poor quarterback play was a consistent theme from Friday's defeat, Isaiah Marshall didn't necessarily get much help from his offensive line. He was pressured on 29 of the offense's 70 snaps, resulting in four sacks and multiple miscues from the redshirt sophomore.



Of all the position groups on the roster, the offensive line is the one with the most to prove entering this week's matchup against Arizona State. According to a graphic posted by 247 Sports' Cody Nagel on X, the Jayhawks are allowing a pressure rate above 45.0% in the trenches, which is by far the worst among all Power 4 football teams. This is something that desperately needs to be fixed by position coach Daryl Agpalsa.

Pressure Created vs. Pressure Allowed



Top left = good at both. Bottom right = bad at both. pic.twitter.com/734308MWUh — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) September 14, 2026

It's easy to blame Marshall for his inaccurate throws and poor decision-making, which mostly fall on him. However, his struggles make a lot more sense when you take into account that he's been playing behind an offensive line that has failed to protect him.

The offensive line looked solid in the first game, but going up against SEC-caliber athletes is a whole different animal. It also explains why KU's rushing attack was ineffective in the Border Showdown, as Dylan Edwards and Yasin Willis combined for just 14 carries and 4.1 yards per carry.



Granted, the Jayhawks may not go up against a defensive line of Missouri's caliber again this season, but that is no excuse for how they performed last week.

With multi-year starters Calvin Clement and Nick Morrow at offensive tackle and Power 4 transfers like Kasen Carpenter and Connor Stroh on the interior, this group has too much experience to be performing like this. The O-line needs to be corrected if the Jayhawks plan to pick up any marquee wins this season.

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