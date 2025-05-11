KANSAS

Where Did Kansas Football Land in 2025 Big 12 Title Odds?

After a disappointing season for the Jayhawks last year, where did Kansas finish in the initial Big 12 Championship odds for 2025?

Joshua Schulman

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold celebrates on field after scoring against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold celebrates on field after scoring against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks are not entering the upcoming season with expectations as high as they were the year prior due to a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign for Lance Leipold and Co.

But with Jalon Daniels finishing out his collegiate career in Lawrence and a handful of key moves made in the offseason, KU still has a chance to compete for a top spot in the Big 12.

The conference is wide open for anyone to take in 2025. According to the New York Post, the Jayhawks were given the sixth-best chance to win the Big 12 Championship, via bet365 odds.

16 Arizona Wildcats

Big 12 Title Odds: 60/1

15 Houston Cougars

Big 12 Title Odds: 50/1

14 Cincinnati Bearcats

Big 12 Title Odds: 35/1

13 UCF Knights

Big 12 Title Odds: 35/1

12 West Virginia Mountaineers

Big 12 Title Odds: 30/1

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Big 12 Title Odds: 30/1

10 TCU Horned Frogs

Big 12 Title Odds: 16/1

9 Colorado Buffaloes

Big 12 Title Odds: 12/1

8 Iowa State Cyclones

Big 12 Title Odds: 11/1

7 Utah Utes

Big 12 Title Odds: +900

6 Kansas Jayhawks

Big 12 Title Odds: +800

5 BYU Cougars

Big 12 Title Odds: +750

4 Baylor Bears

Big 12 Title Odds: +700

3 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Big 12 Title Odds: +600

2 Arizona State Sun Devils

Big 12 Title Odds: +550

1 Kansas State Wildcats

Big 12 Title Odds: +550

Kansas State and Arizona State are the co-favorites to win the conference, which is not too surprising. 

The Wildcats are banking on the development of quarterback Avery Johnson and some transfer portal additions, while the reigning champion Sun Devils returned key pieces from last year's College Football Playoff roster.

It will be an uphill battle for Kansas to reclaim its title as a Big 12 contender, but the Jayhawks' roster is more than capable of taking the league by storm in 2025.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Football