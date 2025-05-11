Where Did Kansas Football Land in 2025 Big 12 Title Odds?
The Kansas Jayhawks are not entering the upcoming season with expectations as high as they were the year prior due to a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign for Lance Leipold and Co.
But with Jalon Daniels finishing out his collegiate career in Lawrence and a handful of key moves made in the offseason, KU still has a chance to compete for a top spot in the Big 12.
The conference is wide open for anyone to take in 2025. According to the New York Post, the Jayhawks were given the sixth-best chance to win the Big 12 Championship, via bet365 odds.
16 Arizona Wildcats
Big 12 Title Odds: 60/1
15 Houston Cougars
Big 12 Title Odds: 50/1
14 Cincinnati Bearcats
Big 12 Title Odds: 35/1
13 UCF Knights
Big 12 Title Odds: 35/1
12 West Virginia Mountaineers
Big 12 Title Odds: 30/1
11 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Big 12 Title Odds: 30/1
10 TCU Horned Frogs
Big 12 Title Odds: 16/1
9 Colorado Buffaloes
Big 12 Title Odds: 12/1
8 Iowa State Cyclones
Big 12 Title Odds: 11/1
7 Utah Utes
Big 12 Title Odds: +900
6 Kansas Jayhawks
Big 12 Title Odds: +800
5 BYU Cougars
Big 12 Title Odds: +750
4 Baylor Bears
Big 12 Title Odds: +700
3 Texas Tech Red Raiders
Big 12 Title Odds: +600
2 Arizona State Sun Devils
Big 12 Title Odds: +550
1 Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Title Odds: +550
Kansas State and Arizona State are the co-favorites to win the conference, which is not too surprising.
The Wildcats are banking on the development of quarterback Avery Johnson and some transfer portal additions, while the reigning champion Sun Devils returned key pieces from last year's College Football Playoff roster.
It will be an uphill battle for Kansas to reclaim its title as a Big 12 contender, but the Jayhawks' roster is more than capable of taking the league by storm in 2025.